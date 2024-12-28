Are The Guardians Putting Too Much Faith In Player Development?
The Cleveland Guardians have made a series of questionable trades so far this offseason. These moves have included sending Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays and trading Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The only major league-caliber player the Guardians got in return when looking at both of these deals is Luis Ortiz, who will be in Cleveland's rotation next season. Slade Cecconi has a chance to be an option in the Guardians bullpen, but nothing is guarenteed.
These trades mainly open up playing time for some of Cleveland's other young players, such as Kyle Manzardo and likely eighth-ranked prospect Juan Brito.
However, the Guardians are fresh off an ALCS appearance and should be looking to build on that playoff run.
Skimming the current roster and who will see the majority of playing time next season, there's a valid question: Are the Guardians putting too much faith in player development?
Naylor's replacement at first base will likely be a combination of Carlos Santana and Manzardo. Jhonkensy Noel is another player who could see some time there as well.
However, Manzardo has only 145 major league at-bats. His first stint with the team last spring showed plenty of areas for growth.
Manzardo was phenomenal in September of last season, and his success continued into his limited postseason at-bats. However, it's a big ask for him to replicate all of Naylor's stats in his first full season, especially his 31 home runs.
Then there is Brito, who has yet to make his big league debut. The offensive potential is clearly there, and replacing Gimenez's production in the lineup isn't a huge ask, but there is still a learning curve that comes with being a rookie in the majors.
We could also put Noel and Brayan Rocchio into this group. Each player showed flashes of potential in 2024, but the front office is hoping this small sample size of success will be the norm next season.
Can Noel cut down on some of his swing-and-miss, and will Rocchio's playoff production continue in 2025?
The Guardians are a successful organization because they draft well and can maximize the potential of their young stars while they are under team control before trading them. This formula has worked in the past, and there's no reason to think it won't work for long-term success in the future.
However, Cleveland was so close to a World Series appearance in 2024. It felt like the Guardians were truly building something.
Allowing young players to develop while adding proven major-league talent through free agency or trades would've solidified their position as a championship-contending team in 2025.
Now they're diving into the unknown of second-year players and possible prospect debuts to bring them back to the postseason. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, and this young core could always exceed expectations, but there's just no way of predicting the outcome.
If this group does take a step forward in 2025, then the Gimenez and Naylor trades will be viewed as more savvy moves rather than controversial.
However, the front office is putting a lot of faith that the core of Brito, Manzardo, Rocchio, and Noel will develop into average to above-average players next season.