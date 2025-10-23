It Should be No Secret Seattle will Seek a Starter in the Offseason
While the Seattle Mariners had a stellar season, they were unable to reach their ultimate goal. With the franchise still awaiting its first World Series appearance, many fans and pundits thought Seattle's streaky September was a signal that they could win it all.
An injury to 15-game winner Bryan Woo late in the regular season threw everything off-kilter, at least in terms of how Dan Wilson set up his rotation. Woo skipped the ALDS and was forced to limited duty in the ALCS. That eventually caught up to the club, as they desperately tried to make up for the innings the All-Star starter would have eaten up.
Looking forward to 2026, Yahoo Sports' Jordan Shusterman believes that the Mariners will seek an additional to add depth to the front of the rotation.
“Julio [Rodriguez] and Cal [Raleigh] is an incredible place to start,” Shusterman told Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy on Wednesday. “Your floor there from an offensive standpoint is still going to be pretty high just with those two alone. That’s why I still go back to the pitching. … The pitching is much harder to project because of the injury status of (nearly) all of them.
Mariners Need Depth In Their Rotation
Shusterman went on to say it wasn't just injuries that floored the M's staff; it was also a fair share of inconsistency.
“You could even lump (Luis) Castillo in. He’s the one (starter) who hasn’t been hurt, but we know he’s been someone who has been trending in the wrong direction. Still an effective starter, but not necessarily someone you’re as excited to be fronting your rotation.”
While the Mariners do have a plethora of premier pitching prospects, Shusterman doesn't believe any of those arms will help out right away in 2026. They may make the roster, but not at a point where it could push the Mariners over the top.
“I don’t think [2025 First-Round draft pick] Kade Anderson is gonna take very long,” Shusterman said. “It wouldn’t be shocking if he pitches his way and then in August next year he’s one of your six or seven best starters.”