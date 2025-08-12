Seattle Mariners Blowing Out Competition in This Specific Category Over Last Month
The Seattle Mariners heavily utilized the long ball in a recent 10-game homestand that saw them go 9-1. Cal Raleigh homered in the final three games against the Tampa Bay Rays and Julio Rodriguez hit two home runs on Saturday night.
The home run has been a major part of Seattle's offense this season, as Raleigh, Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena have each hit 20+ homers with the M's. Furthermore, Eugenio Suarez, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Arizona Diamondbacks, has 37 blasts.
The Mariners are tied for third in the major leagues with 171 homers. However, it's not just the home run ball that has helped Seattle to a 66-53 record, it's also the stolen base.
For instance, since July 12, the M's have registered 44 steals, which leads baseball. No other team has more than 28 steals in that time.
And it's not just that the M's are running well in comparison to the rest of the league, they are also running well in comparison to their organizational history.
Per @MarinersPR:
...the Mariners are 125-for-153 (81.7%) in stolen base attempts this season, ranking 3rd in the Majors in stolen bases, trailing the Rays (151) and Brewers (130)...the Mariners 81.7% success rate is the 2nd-best mark in team history, trailing last season's 83.3% (140-for-168) mark
Entering play on Monday, Rodriguez and Arozarena each have 22 stolen bases, while Raleigh has 13. Dylan Moore has 12 and Josh Naylor, just acquired before the trade deadline, has 11 in just 15 games.
