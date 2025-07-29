Seattle Mariners Now Connected to Several High-End Relievers on Trade Market
In need of relief help at the looming trade deadline, the Seattle Mariners have now been connected to several high-end arms.
First, former executive Jim Bowden of 'The Athletic' says that the team is a player for both David Bednar (Pittsburgh Pirates) and Ryan Helsley (St. Louis Cardinals).
'The reliever market led specifically by David Bednar #Pirates and Ryan Helsley #Cardinals is moving quickly all of a sudden today with #Phillies #Mets #Dodgers #Tigers #Mariners #Rangers all in play... both could get moved prior to Thursday trade deadline day now.'
Bednar, 30, is under team control through the 2026 season and has gone 2-5 with a 2.37 ERA this season. He's appeared in 42 games, saving 17, and he's struck out 51 batters in 38.0 innings. A two-time All-Star, he'd pair with Andres Munoz, Matt Brash and Gabe Speier at the back-end of the M's bullpen. He led the National League in saves (39) in 2023.
Helsley, 31, is a free agent at the end of this season and should cost less in terms of prospect capital. He's gone 3-1 in 36 games, registering a 3.00 ERA and striking out 41 in 36.0 innings. He led baseball in saves last season with 49.
Beyond those two, there have been rumblings that the M's are interested in both Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax of the Minnesota Twins. Both pitchers are under team control through 2027. The Mariners have interest in Twins utility player Willi Castro as well, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.
Duran has 16 saves this season and features a 100+ mph fastball and a devastating "splinker" while Jax features an upper-90s fastball and a devastating sweeper.
The Mariners are currently 57-50 and in sole possession of the second wild card spot, though they are just 0.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox.
They'll play the A's on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. PT.
