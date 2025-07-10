Miami Marlins Outfielder Receives Fun All-Star Game Prediction
The Miami Marlins have been MLB's most surprising team over the last month, and at the center of their success has been Kyle Stowers.
The outfielder deservedly earned a spot on the National League All-Star Game roster, but one analyst believes Stowers could do much more than take an at-bat or two during the Midsummer Classic.
Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports is predicting Stowers to win the All-Star Game MVP.
"Stowers has become a star for the Marlins just a year after being traded to Miami from the Baltimore Orioles, and in his first All-Star appearance, he's the perfect candidate to win All-Star Game MVP," wrote Dorsey
"Stowers provides some nice pop from the left side and could make a trip to the Chop House in the right-field seats, and just as importantly, he'll probably get at least two at-bats to make something special happen as a National League reserve."
Could Stowers actually win MVP of the All-Star Game? Of course!
Then again, as we've seen in years past, the player who receives this honor is typically in the right place at the right time.
If Stowers drives in the potential go-ahead run for the National League or hits a home run that extends the team's lead, he'll put himself in the MVP conversation.
Even if Stowers doesn't win the award, it's pretty cool to think that it was just last season he joined the organization. Now, the 27-year-old is an All-Star and a pick to be the most valuable player of the game.
