The Biggest Thing Separating the Marlins From MLB Remaining Contenders

The Miami Marlins need more than one thing to be at the same level as many contenders that went to play in October.

If the Marlins want to become a legit threat to teams, then out of the many things they need, this one department could help them a lot to win more games.

A High-Producing Offense

Miami Marlins shortstop Otto Lopez (6) hits a single Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitching helps teams win championships. Miami does need more bullpen depth and at least one more solid starter, but they need a scary lineup that can separate themselves from other teams. The Marlins need a lineup that can generate anywhere from 900 to 1,000 RBIs.

A powerhouse team will bring more seats to LoanDepot Park. Fans love the long ball, but baseball geniuses love to see teams that can keep the lines moving.

On paper, the Marlins have a stacked, talented lineup and a farm system that will be set for years to come. If the Marlins can do all season long what they did in June during that winning streak, then this team is capable of winning 90 games or more.

The Marlins can learn from teams such as the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers have pitching depth, especially in their bullpen, but it's their offense that helped them get over the hump against the Los Angeles Dodgers. First basemen are key contributors to a team's lineup. The Marlins have a weakness at the first base position.

The team needs a full-time first baseman who can be dynamite at the plate. Will they get that from Kyle Stowers or Griffin Conine? Conine has the chance to have a great season in 2027. He wouldn't mind getting reps at first base, and his father did play first base at some point during his playing career. Conine had a great second half. The momentum should continue into the new season.

It's either Stowers becomes the first baseman, and hopefully he becomes a better hitter compared to the previous two seasons, or Conine becomes a top hitter at that position.

If not, then the Marlins will have to trade or spend some money to get a reliable first baseman who can play on both sides of the field.

Otto Lopez was the team's best hitter. Can he do it again next season? Owen Caissie, Javier Sanoja, Jakob Marsee will have to be phenomenal next season. A team with great plate discipline and on base percentage is a must.

It's not about having All-Stars on the team; it's about who can get hits at the right time and grind it out. Teams that win the World Series don't have to have the highest-paid athlete. Its about great execution and adjustments.

Since the Marlins didn't make the playoffs, the front office should be taking notes from the teams that are currently competing right now. Learn from the best and apply it to the franchise.