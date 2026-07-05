The Biggest Marlins All-Star Snubs Include Two Big Pieces of Franchise’s Future

One should not diminish the moment for Miami Marlins pitcher Max Meyer and shortstop Otto Lopez.

The opportunity to go to an All-Star Game, especially for the first time in one's career, is a legitimate benchmark moment. Meyer and Lopez thoroughly deserve the opportunity to show off their skills at the game in Philadelphia on July 14.

Meyer has been one of the best starting pitchers of baseball all season. Lopez is tracking toward potentially winning his first in National League batting title. The Marlins’ 20-6 push in June likely helped both players.

But here are the three Marlins that should feel the most snubbed by not being selected.

Liam Hicks, Catcher

Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks,. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta’s Drake Baldwin earned the starting job via the player vote. The reserves were Colorado’s Hunter Goodman and Milwaukee’s William Contreras.

The Rockies had to have one All-Star and Goodman was far and away the franchise’s only legitimate selection. He had hit 27 home runs, second-most in the NL, going into Saturday’s action.

Contreras has a great reputation and solid numbers — .292/.357/.415 slash with nine home runs and 51 RBI. Hicks’ numbers are comparable — .287/.366/.466 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI. He was one of two Brewers to make the team, along with pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, who won’t throw.

Hicks is having a fine season. He has a legitimate gripe about not being rewarded.

Sandy Alcantara, Starting Pitcher

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara,. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right off the bat let’s just say the competition was fierce. Five starting pitchers in the NL had 10 or more wins and Alcantara was part of a group of five pitchers with nine wins, including Meyer. Of those pitchers with 10 or more wins, only Cincinnati’s Chase Burns and Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sánchez made the team. The MLB’s leader in wins, Milwaukee reliever Aaron Ashby, isn’t on the team.

Alcantara has a fine case, though. He is 9-4 with a 4.13 ERA, including 87 strikeouts and 33 walks in 117.2 innings. He’s taken the ball every fifth day and he’s a big reason why the Marlins are in playoff position. It’s likely that Meyer’s selection canceled Alcantara out, along with the high ERA and the crowded field to make the staff.

Xavier Edwards, Second Base

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ozzie Albies of the Braves won the fan vote to be the starter. San Francisco’s Luis Arraez — a former Marlins second baseman — was the only other second baseman selected. He with the San Francisco Giants.

Albies is having a rock-solid season for the NL East leaders with a slash of .272/.322/.446 with 14 home runs and 49 RBI. Atlanta’s been a front-runner all season and that helped in the fan voting.

As for Arraez, he’s doing Arraez things with a twist — his slugging is up. He’s slashing .329/.363/.466 with four home runs and 33 RBI. Logan Webb was also selected and given where the Giants are in the standings, one could make the case they only deserve one All-Star.

Edwards has been batting close to .300 this season with a little more power than Arraez. His defense has been better, too. He had a strong case at an admittedly competitive position.