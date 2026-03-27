Key Roles the Marlins Quietly Locked in this Spring

Without a good closer, the team can suffer many tight, high-pressure games. The Miami Marlins didn't have a strong bullpen last season, especially the No. 1 closer for their season.

Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix went to work this offseason. He bolstered several key positions for the roster. Some of these moves can help Miami improve its chances of reaching the postseason.

Closer Role is Set with the Signing of Pete Fairbanks

Miami Marlins pitcher Pete Fairbanks | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

After finishing 22nd in ERA last season, the Marlins certainly had work to do in the bullpen.

Ronny Henriquez was supposed to be the Marlins primary closer. After having a big 2025 season by posting a 7-1 record with a 2.22 ERA, 98 strikeouts, and seven saves. The team felt comfortable going with him this season. He's a hard-throwing pitcher, and he's the guy you would want to finish the game. However, his season ended before it got started.

Henriquez is out for the entire 2026 season. Henriquez underwent a right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery.

The front office went out to get Pete Fairbanks from the Tampa Bay Rays. The deal was a major steal, with a one-year contract. Fairbanks is one of the oldest players on the team.

He's still got plenty of juice as the 32-year-old finished the 2025 season with a career high 27 saves. Let's see if he can record 30 saves, or even 40, this season if injuries don't get in the way.

Christopher Morel Fills the Void at First Base

Miami Marlins left fielder Christopher Morel | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Every position in the infield is solidified, and then there's first base. There was some curiosity about who could be the everyday first baseman. Who can fill the void? When the Marlins went out to sign Morel, it turned out to be for the better because Morel is disciplined enough to get better at first base.

First base has not always been plan A for Morel. He's accustomed to playing in the outfield. What matters most to him is getting back to the great performer he can be, and he wants to help the team win. It's not been an easy process so far. He has made some mistakes during the spring training. Mistakes are part of the process. Within time, Morel will excel at first.

The Marlins have to be hoping for an upturn. While spring training stats don’t carry a lot of weight, Morel has struggled. He slashed .150/.239/.200 with a .439 OPS in 16 games and 40 at bats. He stuck out 13 times, no home runs and had five RBI.

Owen Caissie’s March Explosion

Chicago Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Marlins are doing the right thing in keeping their team young. Caissie, 23, came through the Edward Cabrera trade during the offseason. The Marlins didn't make any big splashes this season in terms of free agency, but with Caissie expected to be in the lineup, time will tell very soon how this trade worked out.

During spring training, Caissie played in seven games and took 15 at-bats. With the very limited showings, he slashed .133/.350/.133 with a .483 OPS. While these numbers don’t look impressive, Caissie was impressive in the World Baseball Classic.

Caissie is set to be the everyday right fielder for the Marlins. He's done everything correctly so far. His hitting approach got better. Now he must continue doing what he's doing, and tonight is a great opportunity for him to make the Marlins' coaches and front office proud.