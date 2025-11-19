One AL East Team Could Push the Marlins to Consider Moving a Starter

Now that the General Managers' meetings are in the rearview mirror, all eyes are turning toward what is expected to be a crazy offseason in terms of free agency and trades across the majors.

When it comes to free agent starting pitching, two names are at the top of the wish list of most teams in Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres and Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros. Teams that miss out on those arms can look to the next tier of pitchers and even potential trade targets.

One team that is looking to spend more than they have in the past is the Baltimore Orioles. To compete with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox in the American League East, they have multiple needs. One team that can help them fill a need is the Miami Marlins.

Steve Phillips of the MLB Network said that the Orioles need starting pitching, and if they are unable to fill that need in free agency, calling the Marlins makes sense.

Could the Marlins Trade a Starting Pitcher to Baltimore?

Baltimore is unlikely to go anywhere near Cease or Valdez. If they do, they're just driving up the market for either one with their rivals. Miami has two pitchers, Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, whom the Orioles could look to acquire.

Both names have been mentioned multiple times in terms of rumors, and Miami is not in any rush to deal either of them. However, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network mentioned the Marlins as a team that is likely to move a starter this winter.

"Now, a team that I think has probably a higher chance of moving a starter this winter, the Miami Marlins. Sandy Alcántara, Edward Cabrera are two names that are very popular right now,'' Morosi said.

Why does he feel that way? He went on to say that Miami has as much starting pitching depth as any team in the majors. They do have some young up-and-coming arms, but the top arms are Alcantara and Cabrera.

Back to Baltimore, if they were to try and swing a deal for either Marlins pitcher, Phillips mentioned that the Orioles are not blessed with a lot of prospects to deal and most of them are already in the majors. The two teams made a deal at the trade deadline in 2024, which Miami ended up with Kyle Stowers. That is working out well for the Marlins after his breakout 2025 season.

Miami is just not going to trade either Alcantara or Cabrera for the sake of trading them, and if Baltimore wants either of them, they are going to have to pay. If not, then the Marlins would be fine keeping both of them. Any deal would require MLB talent as part of the return for a team looking to take the next step in 2026 under manager Clayton McCullough.

