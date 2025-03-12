A.J. Minter finally makes his Mets spring training debut
It feels like the injury news coming out of New York Mets' camp has been largely negative after losing two starters (Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea) along with their starting catcher (Francisco Alvarez) to the injured list.
Fortunately, the Mets got a much-needed dose of good news for their bullpen on Wednesday when lefty A.J. Minter made his spring training debut.
Facing the St. Louis Cardinals, Minter was the first relief pitcher to take the hill after starter Paul Blackburn departed. The lefty retired the side in order on just 10 pitches; Minter's velocity sat at 93 miles per hour for his fastball, and he recorded a strikeout of Alec Burleson to showcase some of the elite form the Mets are hoping for in one of Edwin Diaz's key setup men.
The Mets signed Minter, 31, to a two-year deal worth $22 million that includes an opt-out after the 2025 season. Minter was a bit behind the rest of the relief corps due to rehab from hip surgery, but he had maintained optimism throughout camp that he would be ready close to, if not on, Opening Day.
Read More: Mets holding out hope that a key reliever will be ready for Opening Day
With Danny Young being the only other lefty that profiles as an option for the Opening Day bullpen, having a healthy Minter would be very important for the Mets' relief corps. Minter has plenty of high-leverage experience from his time with the Atlanta Braves (as both a setup man and closer), and having a top lefty is important in a division loaded with lefty sluggers like Bryce Harper, Matt Olson, and Kyle Schwarber.
Assuming he has no setbacks, Minter figures to slot in alongside Ryne Stanek, Reed Garrett, and Dedniel Núñez (when he is cleared to get back on the rubber) as late inning options for Mets' manager Carlos Mendoza. Given the early question marks in the rotation, having the bullpen as close to healthy as possible could be critical for the Mets to start the season on a good note.