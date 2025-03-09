Inside The Mets

David Stearns reveals Mets' Francisco Alvarez replacement plan

The New York Mets' front office has a replacement strategy in mind while catcher Francisco Alvarez heals from injury.

Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) looks on in the dugout before game six against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The New York Mets have just been dealt another brutal blow before the 2024 MLB season begins, as news broke on Sunday that catcher Francisco Alvarez fractured the hamate bone in his left hand, which will require surgery and keep him sidelined for at least the next 6-8 weeks.

This is the most recent of a slew of injuries the Mets have suffered during spring training. In addition to outfielder Brandon Nimmo still nursing a lingering knee issue, starting pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas have also gone down with relatively severe injuries that will cause them to miss the start of the season.

However, while no injury is ideal, the Mets have decent outfield and starting rotation depth. The only realistic back-up option for Alvarez at the moment is Luis Torrens.

This lends itself to speculation on whether the Mets will look elsewhere to acquire a catcher in Alvarez's stead. New York's president of baseball operations David Stearns addressed this when speaking with the media on March 9.

"We'll see. I think we feel good about the guys we have in camp," Stears said when asked if the Mets will look outside the organization for catching help, per an X post from SNY. "Anytime you have an injury to a regular player, you're going to see what's out there. But we don't anticipate this being an extremely lengthy injury."

If the Mets do decide to add another catcher while Alvarez is on the mend, names like Yasmani Grandal or James McCann could be options.

But it sounds like Stearns and New York's front office is content to wait and see how their in-house replacement options will suffice.

