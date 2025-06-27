Lindor, Alonso, Soto advance to the second phase of All-Star voting
Voting for the All-Star Game has advanced to its second phase and the New York Mets have a chance for a trio of starters in the Midsummer Classic. The Mets haven't had a starter elected to the All-Star Game since David Wright in 2013 (when the game was at Citi Field) but Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Juan Soto each have a chance to snap that drought this season.
The vote totals between the first and second rounds reset on June 30th and go for three days, so the next phase of voting will only feature the players who made the cut. Lindor, who had a commanding lead over Mookie Betts in the first phase of the voting, figures to have the best chance to win a starting spot in Phase 2 of the voting.
Alonso trailed Freddie Freeman for the entirety of the Phase 1 vote while Soto was consistently towards the fifth spot in the outfield race, where the top six advance. Soto is currently red hot and a strong contender to become the National League's Player of the Month for June, which could provide a boost to his candidacy in the second round of fan voting.
The All-Star rosters for both leagues will be announced on Sunday, July 6th at 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Any Mets not elected via the fan vote can still make it onto the All-Star teams via the player's ballot, which fills out each league's reserves and pitchers, or as a selection from the Commissioner's Office, which also must ensure that all teams have at least one representative in the All-Star Game.
This year's All-Star Game will take place in Atlanta at Truist Park. The Mets sent only Alonso to the All-Star Game last year, but their strong start should ensure a larger contingent represents them this time.