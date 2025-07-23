Insider proposes blockbuster trade between Mets and Yankees
The New York Mets could be one or two shrewd trade deadline moves away from reasserting themselves as World Series contenders this season. While the Mets were one of baseball's best teams for the first couple of months, their well-documented struggles since that point have made many question whether they're capable of another deep playoff run.
What's for sure is that the Mets will be able to improve their chances by bolstering their bullpen via trade over the next week or so. But what if New York's front office decided to go all-in and procure a blockbuster trade out of nowhere that added a lineup-altering bat in the middle of their lineup?
The Mets took one superstar from their cross-town rival Yankees this past offseason (albeit via free agency) with Juan Soto. And one MLB insider suggests another Yankees star could potentially take his talents to Queens via trade.
Could Cody Bellinger Get Traded to the Mets?
That MLB insider is Jim Bowden, who listed a potential Mets and Yankees trade proposal in a July 21 article. He wrote that the Mets could offer Mark Vientos to the Yankees in exchange for either Jasson Dominguez or Cody Bellinger.
While this trade might seem absurd on the surface, it actually helps both teams address their biggest offensive weaknesses while alleviating a logjam. The Yankees have a surplus of quality outfielders (especially with top outfield prospect Spencer Jones knocking on the door to being MLB-ready) and are in dire need of a third baseman.
As for the Mets, they have several young infielders (Vientos, Brett Baty, and Ronny Mauricio) who could man third base but need someone who can produce offense from center field. Therefore, a deal like this could round out both the Mets and Yankees' respective rosters.
Then again, while this deal might make sense on paper, there's almost no chance the Yankees are parting ways with Bellinger or Dominguez, especially if it means sending them to the Mets. Still, one has to respect Bowden's creativity.