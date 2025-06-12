Mets expected to be chasing similar reliever targets as NL East rival
With the New York Mets at a season-best 20 games over .500 at 44-24 and in first place in the NL East, they will, without question, look to bolster their roster even more when the trade deadline approaches.
New York seems to be firing on all cylinders with its moves, but they are expected to address one spot on this first-place squad with championship aspirations. That area is the bullpen; despite having the second-best bullpen ERA in the major leagues at 2.86, the Mets have seen lefty backend relievers A.J. Minter (torn lat) and Danny Young (Tommy John surgery) go down with season-ending injuries.
Even though the Mets' relief corps has been holding steady during Minter's and Young's absences, this former MLB general manager expects the Amazins' to be in a trade deadline battle with one of their NL East foes to improve their bullpen.
In a June 12 article for The Athletic, former MLB GM and insider Jim Bowden expects both the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies to be in a race between now and the trade deadline on July 31 to target the same high-leverage bullpen arms.
While the Mets have been snake-bitten by season-ending injuries to their bullpen, the Phillies have also been dealt with some brutal bad luck out of their bullpen as well. In addition to their relievers having a cumulative 4.56 ERA (24th in baseball), lefty reliever Jose Alvarado is currently serving an 80-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Alvarado will also not be eligible for the postseason if Philly plays October baseball, so the Phillies will undoubtedly be looking to add a reliever at the trade deadline.
The Mets are expected to have Brooks Raley for the second half of the regular season as he continues to rehab from Tommy John surgery, while both José Castillo and Justin Garza have impressed in their brief New York tenures so far. But you can anticipate a two-team race between the Mets and Phillies between now and the trade deadline in trying to add similar bullpen arms.