Inside The Mets

Mets star intends to play for Team Puerto Rico in 2026 World Baseball Classic

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz hopes to represent his home country in next year's WBC despite suffering an injury in the last tournament.

Ezra Lombardi

Mar 15, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Puerto Rico relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after defeating the Dominican Republic at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Puerto Rico relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after defeating the Dominican Republic at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Through the first half of the season, star closer Edwin Diaz was one of the New York Mets' most dominant performers.

The hard-throwing righty is 21-for-23 in save opportunities and has a 1.55 ERA across 40.2 innings. Picking up his third career All-Star appearance, Diaz has looked as good as we've seen him since his All-MLB first team season in 2022, when he racked up 32 saves with a 1.31 ERA.

Read More: New York Mets' Edwin Diaz earns NL Reliever of the Month honor

Following that campaign, Diaz elected to play for Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. After striking out the side against the Dominican Republic to send his home country to the Quarterfinals, Diaz was mobbed by his teammates, who all jumped in celebration.

Their elation quickly turned to concern when the pitcher went down in pain, clutching his right leg. Diaz suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee, which required surgery and kept him out of the entire 2023 MLB season.

The former National League Reliever of the Year struggled in his return in 2024 and was temporarily moved out of his closing role after a few blown saves. With Diaz now back to his role as one of the Mets' most valuable players, keeping the 31-year-old healthy and on the field is a top priority.

But according to Diaz, his past experience in the WBC is not a factor in his decision to play in the upcoming tournament.

"As of now, I would play if I had the chance," Diaz told the New York Post. "I didn't get hurt pitching. That's something that could happen at my house or wherever. If I was pitching maybe I'd be a little bit scared - but I just want to go and represent my country and have fun."

It's clear that the WBC has become an important event for major league players. Stars like Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, and Paul Skenes intend to represent Team USA, while Mets slugger Juan Soto will play for the Dominican Republic.

Read More: Mets' Juan Soto makes World Baseball Classic announcement

But with the tournament set to begin in March 2026 and running up until just before Opening Day, the timing of any injury can have significant implications on a team's season. While Diaz downplays his incident as just a freak injury, it undoubtedly weighs heavily on Mets fans' minds following his comments.

Should Diaz join Team Puerto Rico in 2026, he will play alongside Mets teammate Francisco Lindor, who was named captain of the team in April.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Ezra Lombardi
EZRA LOMBARDI

Ezra Lombardi is a contributing writer for the Mets On SI site. He has previously written for The Lead and the Hamilton College Spectator. He graduated from Hamilton College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Policy and played football. You can follow him on Twitter @LombardiEzra

Home/News