Mets star intends to play for Team Puerto Rico in 2026 World Baseball Classic
Through the first half of the season, star closer Edwin Diaz was one of the New York Mets' most dominant performers.
The hard-throwing righty is 21-for-23 in save opportunities and has a 1.55 ERA across 40.2 innings. Picking up his third career All-Star appearance, Diaz has looked as good as we've seen him since his All-MLB first team season in 2022, when he racked up 32 saves with a 1.31 ERA.
Read More: New York Mets' Edwin Diaz earns NL Reliever of the Month honor
Following that campaign, Diaz elected to play for Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. After striking out the side against the Dominican Republic to send his home country to the Quarterfinals, Diaz was mobbed by his teammates, who all jumped in celebration.
Their elation quickly turned to concern when the pitcher went down in pain, clutching his right leg. Diaz suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee, which required surgery and kept him out of the entire 2023 MLB season.
The former National League Reliever of the Year struggled in his return in 2024 and was temporarily moved out of his closing role after a few blown saves. With Diaz now back to his role as one of the Mets' most valuable players, keeping the 31-year-old healthy and on the field is a top priority.
But according to Diaz, his past experience in the WBC is not a factor in his decision to play in the upcoming tournament.
"As of now, I would play if I had the chance," Diaz told the New York Post. "I didn't get hurt pitching. That's something that could happen at my house or wherever. If I was pitching maybe I'd be a little bit scared - but I just want to go and represent my country and have fun."
It's clear that the WBC has become an important event for major league players. Stars like Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, and Paul Skenes intend to represent Team USA, while Mets slugger Juan Soto will play for the Dominican Republic.
Read More: Mets' Juan Soto makes World Baseball Classic announcement
But with the tournament set to begin in March 2026 and running up until just before Opening Day, the timing of any injury can have significant implications on a team's season. While Diaz downplays his incident as just a freak injury, it undoubtedly weighs heavily on Mets fans' minds following his comments.
Should Diaz join Team Puerto Rico in 2026, he will play alongside Mets teammate Francisco Lindor, who was named captain of the team in April.