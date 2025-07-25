MLB insider suggests Mets to reunite with former center fielder
With just one week remaining until the trade deadline next Thursday, the New York Mets are eager to be active buyers and plug some holes in their roster.
While much of the discussion surrounding the Mets has revolved around adding arms to the bullpen, one MLB insider suggests that center field defense is also an area of concern.
On Thursday’s edition of Baseball Night in New York, Andy Martino suggested that the Mets seek out a trade with the Minnesota Twins to bring back center fielder Harrison Bader. The 31-year-old was a key part of the Mets’ run to the NLCS last season; he signed with the Twins last offseason on a one-year deal worth $6.25 million with a mutual option in 2026.
“Any baseball person would understand, including David Stearns, who always rightly values center field defense, that they do not have a championship center fielder on the roster right now,” Martino said.
Utility man Jeff McNeil has been taking most of the reps in center field lately, while splitting time in a platoon with Tyrone Taylor. If the Mets were to acquire a player like Bader, it would allow McNeil to return to his natural position at second base. In 26 games in center field, McNeil has posted a respectable .976 fielding percentage and just a single defensive error.
“He’s (McNeil) not, especially in an era when center field defense is great around the league, he’s not your World Series center fielder, and those are the goals that the Mets have. I really like Harrison Bader as a perfect, perfect trade for the Mets in that position for half a season.”
Martino also touched on Bader’s replacement for the Mets this season, Jose Siri, who is currently on the 60-day IL with a broken tibia. Siri was brought in this offseason to provide outfield defense, as well as a power/speed skillset on offense.
“The only reason they don’t have Bader now is because Jose Siri, who is a very similar player, costs about $6 million less,” Martino said. “Well, Siri has broken his leg. He’d be the guy, and we wouldn’t be having this conversation, but he’s not here, so they don’t think that bone is going to heal in time to make an impact. Bader is a very similar player, just bring him back, it won’t cost much.”
The Twins are currently in fourth place in the AL Central and five games back of the final AL Wild Card spot. The Mets have also been rumored to be interested in Minnesota relievers Danny Coulombe, Griffin Jax, and closer Jhoan Duran, as well as starter Joe Ryan.