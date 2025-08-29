New York Mets minor leaguer named DSL prospect of the year
The future of the New York Mets organization looks to be in good hands as of late.
No. 3 overall prospect Nolan McLean is off to a historic start to his big league career, and No. 4 overall prospect Jonah Tong will make his MLB debut on Friday. Carson Benge (No. 1), Jett Williams (No. 2), and Ryan Clifford (No. 8) are impressing in Triple-A, and Brandon Sproat (No. 5) is closing in on his big league call-up.
The recent success of the Mets' young talent helped the club earn the top spot on ESPN's latest farm system rankings. While the aforementioned prospects are the driving force behind the leap to number one, New York's high-end talent can be found outside of just Triple-A.
The most exciting of which is 17-year-old Elian Peña, who was just named Dominican Summer League Prospect of the Year. In 55 games with DSL Mets Orange, Peña batted .292 with a .949 OPS and nine home runs, while stealing 21 bases on 25 attempts.
The young shortstop's averages are even more impressive given the fact that he started his career 0-26 at the plate. But once Peña turned this around, it was clear to see why David Stearns made the Dominican-born slugger the highest-paid international free agent in Mets history this past offseason at $5 million.
In a game against the DSL Yankees on June 26th, Peña unleashed three home runs on three straight at-bats, finishing the 7-inning game 4-for-5 with 8 RBIs.
Earlier this month, Peña did it again, recording three home runs and six RBIs against the DSL Angels to become just the second player in all of baseball (MiLB or MLB) with multiple three-homer games in 2025.
Peña has already demonstrated strong plate discipline, recording 36 walks to 36 strikeouts this season. If his two monster performances are any indication, the lefty slugger possesses game-changing power when he gets hot.
As a fielder, Peña has a strong arm and profiles as a shortstop when he reaches the big leagues. With a projected arrival of 2030, Peña's timeline may coincide with the succession of long-time shortstop Francisco Lindor, who will be 35 at the start of the 2030 season.
While we won't see Peña in the big leagues for some time, his immediate success in Rookie ball helps to justify his costly bonus and ease the pressure that comes with it. With infield prospects like Jett Williams, Jacob Reimer, and A.J. Ewing all moving up the Mets pipeline, Peña will soon figure into higher levels of minor league play with some early momentum.
Also earning All-Star honors for their play in the Florida Complex League were outfielders Edward Lantigua and Randy Guzman. The 18-year-old Lantigua slashed .288/.433/.399 across 49 games, while the 20-year-old Guzman slashed .293/.372/.509 in 67.
With this crop of young talent, the Mets' farm figures to feature must-watch prospects for years to come.