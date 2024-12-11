Inside The Mets

New York Mets Open to Dealing Top Prospects This Offseason

The Mets are not ruling out moving some top prospects this offseason if it means getting players in return that can help them contend.

Logan VanDine

Sep 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets second baseman Luisangel Acuna (2) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The New York Mets are looking to build off their magical 2024 season that saw them win 89 games and reach the NLCS for the first time since 2015.

The Amazins' started off their offseason strong when they landed free agent superstar Juan Soto on a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal, and more big-time moves are certainly expected.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the Winter Meetings in Dallas, David Stearns, the Mets' president of baseball operations, was asked if the team would be willing to move some of their top prospects this offseason if it was the right deal to make.

“I think we have to be,” Stearns said. “In the right deal, we have to look to see whether there are players who immediately make us better or have control and things like that. So I wouldn’t close the door on it at all." 

“You’re never looking to trade your top prospects. We like the top of our system quite a bit, we think it’s a good group. Many of them can potentially help us quickly at the big-league level, so I can’t say we’re looking to do it but I’m not going to close the door on it.”

One of the Mets' biggest needs this offseason is starting pitching. Despite already inking Frankie Montas to a two-year deal and signing relief pitcher Clay Holmes to a three-year contract with the expectation of turning him into a starter, another pitcher that has swirled around in rumors that New York is involved in is Garrett Crochet.

Crochet, who pitched for the Chicago White Sox in 2024, had a great first season as a starting pitcher. In 32 starts, the lefty posted an impressive 3.58 ERA with 209 strikeouts and just 33 walks in 146 innings pitched with a WHIP of 1.07. Crochet was also selected to his first All-Star Game.

The Mets have plenty of talented young prospects such as Luisangel Acuna, Jett Williams, Drew Gilbert, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio, which teams could potentially be interested in.

Even though moving on from top prospects can be a tough call, trading away some of these pieces may be necessary if it means landing somebody in return who can help the Mets contend in the National League in 2025 and beyond.

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work on Yankees and Mets On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports.

