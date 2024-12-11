New York Mets Open to Dealing Top Prospects This Offseason
The New York Mets are looking to build off their magical 2024 season that saw them win 89 games and reach the NLCS for the first time since 2015.
The Amazins' started off their offseason strong when they landed free agent superstar Juan Soto on a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal, and more big-time moves are certainly expected.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the Winter Meetings in Dallas, David Stearns, the Mets' president of baseball operations, was asked if the team would be willing to move some of their top prospects this offseason if it was the right deal to make.
“I think we have to be,” Stearns said. “In the right deal, we have to look to see whether there are players who immediately make us better or have control and things like that. So I wouldn’t close the door on it at all."
“You’re never looking to trade your top prospects. We like the top of our system quite a bit, we think it’s a good group. Many of them can potentially help us quickly at the big-league level, so I can’t say we’re looking to do it but I’m not going to close the door on it.”
One of the Mets' biggest needs this offseason is starting pitching. Despite already inking Frankie Montas to a two-year deal and signing relief pitcher Clay Holmes to a three-year contract with the expectation of turning him into a starter, another pitcher that has swirled around in rumors that New York is involved in is Garrett Crochet.
Crochet, who pitched for the Chicago White Sox in 2024, had a great first season as a starting pitcher. In 32 starts, the lefty posted an impressive 3.58 ERA with 209 strikeouts and just 33 walks in 146 innings pitched with a WHIP of 1.07. Crochet was also selected to his first All-Star Game.
The Mets have plenty of talented young prospects such as Luisangel Acuna, Jett Williams, Drew Gilbert, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio, which teams could potentially be interested in.
Even though moving on from top prospects can be a tough call, trading away some of these pieces may be necessary if it means landing somebody in return who can help the Mets contend in the National League in 2025 and beyond.