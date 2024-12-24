Three Items on The New York Mets' Christmas Wishlist
The New York Mets are having themselves an offseason after inking Juan Soto to the richest contract in sports history (15-years, $765 million) and re-signing ace lefty Sean Manaea (three-years, $75 million).
However, there is still work left to be done.
There are at least three items on the Mets' remaining Christmas wishlist that should be fulfilled this holiday season and they mostly involve familiar faces.
1. Retaining Pete Alonso
This is the obvious move at this point. The first base market has all but evaporated in recent days with the exception of Pete Alonso. It seems as though the entire industry is on the same page in predicting the Mets will reunite with Alonso.
The only question is what a deal will look like and when will it get done.
Alonso turned down a seven-year, $158 million contract extension offer in 2023 that would have bought out his final year of arbitration last season. So maybe a five-year, $137 million deal ($27.4 million AAV) with an opt-out could lead to an agreement between the two sides.
Alonso's market has been moving slow given the fact that he is a 30-year-old power-hitting first baseman. Several teams that were in need of a first baseman also pivoted to short-term options.
But Alonso is a homegrown franchise cornerstone and is just 27 home runs away from being the all-time leader in Mets history. Bringing him back would also create a lethal lineup of Francisco Lindor, Soto, Mark Vientos, Alonso and Brandon Nimmo.
Re-signing Alonso should be the No. 1 priority on the Mets' wishlist.
2. Bullpen Help
The Mets have added a slew of arms on minor league deals, but they must bring in major league relief help as well. The relief market always moves slow each year, but re-signing trade deadline pickup Ryne Stanek, who emerged as the team's most reliable reliever down the stretch, would be ideal.
Phil Maton did not have his club option picked up, but the veteran righty could be another candidate for the Mets to reunite with on a cheaper deal. Maton was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in July and had a 2.51 ERA in 31 appearances in Queens. However, the 31-year-old looked overworked by the end and had a 8.53 ERA in the postseason.
As previously reported by Mets On SI, the Mets have been talking to teams about trading outfielder/DH Starling Marte for relief help. The Mets are willing to pay down a portion of Marte's remaining $20.75 million left on the final year of his deal. This is another way they can acquire major league relief help.
3. Re-sign Jesse Winker
With the arrival of Soto, the Mets are still pursuing the outfield/DH market and had interest in Joc Pederson before he signed with the Texas Rangers. If they ultimately trade Marte, which isn't a given and he is good friends with Soto, this could pave the way for a reunion with trade deadline acquisition Jesse Winker.
Upon being acquired from the Washington Nationals at the deadline, Winker enhanced the chemistry of an already tight knit group and fit right in as a spark plug. The 32-year-old also had a big postseason, slashing .318/.531/.636 with a 1.167 OPS in 10 games.
The Mets were two wins away from their first World Series appearance since 2015. They brought back Manaea, and doing the same with Alonso and Winker would give them another good shot at being serious contenders in 2025.
Winker, a left-handed bat, could serve as the primary DH and corner outfield depth. Maybe a two-year deal with an option attached could get it done? Time will tell.
Honorable mention: Jose Iglesias
Veteran utility man Jose Iglesias wants to return to the Mets. He was one of the big reasons for the Mets' turnaround upon being called up from Triple-A Syracuse in late-May, provided a major spark and the hit single of the season, which created the "OMG" Mets.
Iglesias will turn 35 in January and has played 12 seasons in the big-leagues but was highly productive for the Mets last year (.337/.381/.448 with a .830 OPS in 85 games). He also hit .375/.419/.482 with a .901 OPS and 23 RBI with runners in scoring position.
He did, however, struggle in the postseason with a .227 average and .488 OPS. Even still, Iglesias returning to the Mets would be great for the clubhouse chemistry and overall vibes of the team. It would also means the "OMG" Mets would live on for another year.
If the Mets don't choose to go with Luisangel Acuna or Jeff McNeil as their utility man, a one-year pact with Iglesias makes sense.