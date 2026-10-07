Mets Face Familiar Brett Baty Dilemma Entering 2027

The New York Mets have several tough decisions to make on many of their players entering 2027, but the one who may be the most difficult to assess is Brett Baty.

Baty entered the 2026 season with lofty expectations from fans and analysts alike, with many predicting he would break out and fulfill his former top-prospect potential. However, things didn't go as hoped.

In 420 at-bats, Baty hit .238/.311/.374 with 11 home runs, 56 RBIs, a 91 wRC+ and a 1.0 fWAR.

Yet, those numbers don't tell the full story. While Baty struggled mightily to find consistency through the first half of the season, he turned things around in the second half. In his last 40 games, Baty hit .303 with five home runs and a .926 OPS.

It was deja vu for the Mets, who saw nearly the same season unfold for Baty as it did in 2025. After a subpar start to last season, Baty became the hottest bat in the Mets lineup down the stretch, hitting .305 with seven home runs and an .860 OPS in his final 40 games.

Mets must answer familiar Brett Baty question entering 2027

As the Mets enter this offseason, they face the same dilemma as they did a year ago: which version of Baty should they expect going forward?

The man in charge of that decision, David Stearns, admitted he's unsure of that himself in his end-of-season comments, saying, "The truth is, we won't know."

"Having been around Brett for multiple years now, I think where he is from a mindset perspective, his level of belief in himself and how he works through an at-bat, is different right now. But as with any player, until you see it for an extended period, very difficult for me to sit here right now and have complete certainty on that," Stearns continued (h/t SNY.tv).

Can New York Mets second baseman Brett Baty solidify his role on the team next season? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stearns' blunt assessment of Baty is the right mindset for the Mets to have entering the offseason. While New York shouldn't discount his late-season surge, they can't simply hand Baty a starting role based on what he's shown them so far.

After all, baseball is a marathon, not a sprint. A player such as Baty can't be trusted for a full season if they only perform for a couple of months.

However, there is one factor that deserves consideration when evaluating Baty's inconsistency.

Over his five seasons in the majors, the Mets have constantly moved Baty around the diamond, taking advantage of his versatility.

After coming up as a third baseman and initially struggling at the position, Baty worked hard to improve and became a capable defender. But as holes opened elsewhere, the Mets began using him all over the field over the past two seasons.

For a player who turned 26 in August, trying to improve at the plate while simultaneously learning new positions is no easy task. Yet that's the territory that comes with being a major leaguer. If you want to succeed, you have to be willing to do whatever it takes to keep yourself in the show.

The best way for New York to utilize Baty heading into 2027 is similar to what they did this season: give him opportunities based on results.

The Mets currently have a question mark at second base, a position Stearns indicated will be filled internally. Marcus Semien and Baty are the two primary major league options.

Semien will likely get the first crack at holding down the position, but if he underperforms like he did this season, Baty should get the lion's share of opportunities afterwards. How Baty responds will determine whether he becomes an everyday starter or is better suited for a bench role.

The Mets shouldn't give up on Baty based on an inconsistent 2026 season, but they also shouldn't make the same mistake of assuming his strong finish means a breakout is inevitable. He's shown enough over the past seasons to earn opportunities, but not enough to have an everyday role handed to him.

And therein lies the dilemma.

For Baty, 2027 may be his last year to prove himself capable of being a future starter for the Mets.

Get Mets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.