6 Mets Most Likely to Be Gone Before Opening Day 2027

With the New York Mets' season mercifully coming to an end, the team can officially put this miserable year behind them and start looking ahead to 2027.

After last winter's spending spree failed to produce the results they envisioned, the Mets are poised for another active offseason. Despite committing well over $200 million, New York finished nine games worse than in 2025.

The 2026 season wasn't all bad, however, as a new young core emerged that could become the foundation of this franchise moving forward. But for every player who established himself as part of the Mets' future, there are others whose time in New York could be nearing its end.

While the MLB offseason doesn't officially begin until the day after the World Series' conclusion, now is as good a time as any to look ahead. Here are six Mets most likely to be gone before Opening Day next year.

1. Marcus Semien

Semien had a disastrous first season in New York, with both his bat and defense seeing a sharp decline. In 139 games, he hit .215 with 15 home runs, a 74 wRC+, and the second-worst OPS among qualified players at .619.

His defense wasn't any better. Just one year after winning a Gold Glove at second base, Semien became one of the worst defenders at the position, posting -9 OAA. His -0.4 fWAR paints an even clearer picture of just how little value he provided New York this season.

The Mets are on the hook for Semien's contract for two more seasons, owing him a combined $56 million. While New York would surely prefer to offload that contract to another team, finding a willing trade partner could prove difficult, potentially leaving the Mets with little choice but to DFA him.

The Mets could keep Semien as a bench piece, but his declining bat, defense, and speed make it difficult to justify using a roster spot on the 36-year-old. New York has other options at second base, whether it's Brett Baty or top prospect Jefferson Rojas.

2. Mark Vientos

Vientos' time with the Mets may also be coming to an end. After his breakout 2024 season, when he hit 27 home runs in just 111 games, Vientos has failed to build on that success over the next two years.

New York Mets first baseman Mark Vientos could find himself wearing a different team's uniform in 2027. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 87 games this season, Vientos hit .212/.258/.394 with 13 home runs and a 78 wRC+. His move from third base to first didn't solve his defensive issues either, as Vientos posted a -10 OAA.

The 26-year-old is under contract for two more seasons and will enter his first year of arbitration eligibility. While the Mets could keep Vientos as a power threat off the bench, that may not be in the best interest of either side, making a non-tender or trade the more likely outcome.

3. Bo Bichette

Whether Bichette stays or goes may ultimately be up to him. He has the first of two opt-outs to decide whether to exercise this winter, with reports going in different directions as to which way he's leaning.

After an uncharacteristically slow start through the first month-plus of the season, Bichette looked much more like himself as the year progressed. Overall, he hit .259/.311/.389 with 18 home runs and a 96 wRC+.

If Bichette opts in, the Mets will owe him $42 million for 2027. Given that massive salary and his down year by his standards, walking away from that kind of guaranteed money would certainly be a risk.

However, Bichette will turn 29 next year, meaning his window to land a long-term contract is beginning to shrink. That alone could sway him toward opting out to test the market.

4. Ronny Mauricio

New York Mets designated hitter Ronny Mauricio is one of several players who might not be in Queens next year. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mauricio has never really had an extended opportunity to prove himself in the major leagues, and he likely still won't get one with the Mets. The 25-year-old is out of minor league options, leaving his days in New York potentially numbered.

In 59 at-bats at the major-league level this season, Mauricio has collected just 13 hits. His best opportunity came in 2023, when he finally broke through to the majors and showed flashes of the potential that once made him the Mets' top prospect. But that momentum came to a halt when Mauricio tore his ACL while playing in the Dominican Winter League that offseason.

With no clear spot on the roster for Mauricio and no ability to send him back to the minors without exposing him to waivers, the Mets will have a decision to make. A trade or non-tender appears to be the most likely outcome.

5. Kodai Senga

Senga is possibly the hardest player on this list to assess whether he'll return in 2027. The 33-year-old is entering the final year of his five-year, $75 million contract with New York.

Senga's days as a Mets starter appear to be over after his struggles in that role this season. In his eight starts, Senga went 0-7 with a 9.66 ERA.

However, since the Mets transitioned Senga into the closer role, he's looked much better, converting eight of nine save opportunities while showing far better command of his pitches.

New York would certainly love to keep Senga in the bullpen, but he's made his intentions clear about returning to the rotation. If the two sides can't agree on what his role should be next season, a trade could become the best solution for both sides.

6. Tobias Myers

Myers came over with Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers before this season, where he was expected to play a significant role as either a starter or reliever. The Mets ultimately put him in the bullpen, where he pitched well early on, carrying an ERA under 3.00 through April while consistently providing length.

But when the need arose in the rotation, the Mets sent Myers to Triple-A Syracuse to stretch him out, hoping he would return after a couple of weeks. Instead, the right-hander struggled mightily and spent the majority of the second half in the minors. By season's end, his ERA had ballooned to 5.64.

Now, Myers enters the offseason without a definitive role on the roster. Making matters worse, he's out of minor league options, meaning the Mets won't have the same flexibility with him next season.

While New York needs to fill several spots in its bullpen this winter, Myers may find himself the odd man out after being surpassed by other relievers like Austin Warren and Nate Lavender.

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