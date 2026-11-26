The New York Mets have an established first baseman ahead of the 2027 season.

While it may not be a popular move among Mets fans, New York inked a one-year, $8 million deal with veteran first baseman and future Hall of Famer Paul Goldschmidt this week, a move that clearly signals that Goldschmidt will be a placeholder at the position in 2027.

Despite reports swirling since the start of the offseason that the Mets were eyeing younger first-base options such as Ty France and Alec Bohm, the team is now likely to platoon first base with the aforementioned Goldschmidt and Jared Young.

With Goldschmidt's signing now official, this first base platoon option could pan out very well for the Amazins in both the immediate and long-term future.

Why the Mets are taking the right approach at first base

Sure, every Mets fan misses Pete Alonso, considering all he did for the franchise over the seven years he was in Flushing, but the ballclub finally has a real plan at first base after last season's disaster.

The Jorge Polanco experiment at first base was an unmitigated disaster this past season. Polanco entered the 2026 season without having played first base before. He appeared in just 37 games for the Mets after a nagging ankle injury ended his season prematurely.

But now, the potential platoon option of both Goldschmidt and Young may finally be a formula the Mets can rely heavily on.

Last season, Young batted .275 with nine home runs and a .793 OPS in 280 plate appearances against right-handers. As for Goldschmidt, the 40-year-old slashed .299 with 11 home runs in 183 plate appearances against lefties.

A look at the possible platoon between Jared Young and Paul Goldschmidt at first base for the Mets 📊 pic.twitter.com/r3qViHqFCi — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 23, 2026

To put those impressive numbers into perspective, Young batted only .228 with a .606 OPS in 62 plate appearances in 2026. And despite hitting seven home runs against left-handers last season, Goldschmidt still struggled, hitting just .213 with a .590 OPS in 197 plate appearances.

For much of last season, the Mets cycled through a rotating cast of first-base players after Polanco went down for the season and never found consistency. They certainly don't want to go through that again.

This platoon option also sets up nicely for New York to keep developing their young first-base talent in the minor leagues, such as Billy Amick or Ryan Clifford, assuming Clifford isn't selected in the Rule 5 Draft in December.

Clifford is coming off a very poor season for Triple-A Syracuse and clearly needs more time to develop, while Amick has appeared in only 199 career minor league games and just 24 for Syracuse. He may still be a ways off.

Nonetheless, David Stearns finally seems to have a realistic plan at first base, with both Young and Goldschmidt having shown that they can produce offensively and defensively. The new tandem could certainly be the short-term solution the Mets need if they want to contend next season.

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