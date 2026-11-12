Tarik Skubal or Michael King: Which Free Agent Better Solves the Mets' Need?

There's been plenty of debate among Mets fans about the best course of action for New York to take this offseason.

While all can agree that the Mets' biggest priority is strengthening their starting rotation, fans fall on different sides of the fence over how New York should approach it.

One group believes the Mets should do whatever it takes to sign two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, while the other argues that signing Michael King would be the more sensible approach.

Both pitchers are among the best starters available on the open market and would immediately strengthen the Mets' rotation heading into 2027. However, each has different benefits and drawbacks that could impact New York in the short and long term.

So, which pitcher is the better fit for the Mets? Let's take a closer look.

Breaking down the Skubal-King debate

Criteria Tarik Skubal Michael King Role True ace-caliber starter Frontline starter, but not true ace 2026 performance 2.72 ERA, 186 K, 158.2 IP 3.21 ERA, 159 K, 185 IP Health Elbow surgery in 2026 Shoulder nerve impingement in 2025 Handedness Left-handed Right-handed Projected cost (via ESPN) 8 years, $352 million 3 years, $79.5 million Roster consequences Less financial flexibility, but a higher roster ceiling Provides roster flexibility for short and long term

The biggest point of contention between the two pitchers is undoubtedly the length and size of their respective contracts. Signing Skubal would reshape the Mets' financial outlook for the next eight-plus years, with his projected contract carrying an average annual value of $44 million.

The Mets already have several substantial contracts on their books. Juan Soto carries a $51 million annual luxury-tax hit through 2039, while Francisco Lindor accounts for another $34.1 million per year through 2031. Meanwhile, Bo Bichette is owed $42 million over the next two seasons, although he can opt out following 2027.

Many believe adding Skubal to those commitments would limit the Mets' ability to pursue other marquee free agents. Those concerns would only intensify if MLB implemented a salary cap. However, that isn't necessarily the case.

While the Mets currently have a payroll of around $280 million committed for 2027, that figure will dramatically decline in the following years. By 2029, the Mets' payroll would be around $106.2 million.

MLB's most recent salary-cap proposal reportedly called for a $258.2 million ceiling beginning in 2028. Even if a salary cap were introduced, the Mets would still be in a favorable financial position with Skubal on their books.

Nevertheless, there's still a compelling argument that King's contract would be the wiser investment for New York.

King's projected contract would cost the Mets nearly half as much annually as Skubal's. New York could use those savings to sign another starter like Clay Holmes, allowing the Mets to make two significant additions to its rotation instead of one.

That's not to say the Mets couldn't acquire another starter alongside Skubal, but his substantial price tag would likely lead them to pursue a more affordable option.

So, the question then becomes which scenario would better serve the Mets: Skubal alongside a low-cost starter or King paired with another established mid-rotation arm?

Ultimately, the answer comes down to whether King's production, combined with another established starter, could outweigh Skubal's impact or bring on his own.

King is now three seasons removed from his transition from reliever to starter and is coming into his own. The right-hander is coming off arguably his most impressive season yet, posting a 3.21 ERA with 159 strikeouts across a new career-high 185 innings.

King further demonstrated his growth in the postseason, allowing just one run across 14 innings. It was perhaps a glimpse of him showing, just before entering free agency, that he can become the ace of a rotation.

However, that's precisely what separates a pitcher of King's caliber from Skubal. While the right-hander would be an excellent addition, he hasn't proven he can dominate opposing lineups year after year like Skubal has.

Still, there's no denying that King could form a formidable duo alongside Nolan McLean, giving the Mets a dangerous one-two punch atop their rotation.

The verdict: Who should the Mets sign?

While both pitchers present compelling arguments for why the Mets should pursue them, there's no question that Skubal is the better choice if New York has an opportunity to sign him.

Skubal isn't just another starting pitcher. He's a franchise-altering talent who can transform the Mets' outlook for years to come.

Adding a pitcher of Skubal's caliber wouldn't just strengthen their roster; it would make New York a far more dangerous threat come October.

With an offense featuring Soto, Lindor, Bichette, and Carson Benge, having Skubal take the mound in Game 1 of a playoff series would give the Mets an imposing combination of star power on both sides of the ball.

While winning a World Series requires multiple reliable starting pitchers, doing so without a dominant ace leading the rotation is an incredibly difficult task. This past World Series demonstrated how valuable having that type of pitcher can be, with Drew Rasmussen and Jacob Misiorowski playing pivotal roles in their respective teams' success.

If the Mets sign Skubal, they know they're getting that caliber of pitcher for the next five-plus years. King could certainly develop into that type of ace, but he hasn't consistently demonstrated that level of dominance yet.

Skubal commands the mound with the same kind of mastery that defined pitchers like Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, and Justin Verlander, all of whom went on to win World Series titles.

While committing such a substantial amount of money to one pitcher undoubtedly carries risk, there's arguably no better player for the Mets to make that investment in than Skubal.

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