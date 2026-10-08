Why Mets Might Be Better Off Sticking With Francisco Alvarez-Luis Torrens Tandem Next Season

As the New York Mets work through their offseason checklist, the catcher position is one where an upgrade can't be completely ruled out.

Francisco Alvarez has yet to live up to the enormous expectations that came with being a former No.1 prospect in baseball. His approach at the plate has remained a major concern over the past several years, culminating in a 34.8% whiff rate in 2026.

Luis Torrens, meanwhile, has continued to be one of the best defensive catchers in the sport. But even after a strong finish at the plate, he still posted an OPS below .700. Torrens finished above that mark in his career once with the Seattle Mariners in 2021(.730).

Yet, despite the flaws both catchers bring, sticking with the tandem next season is still the Mets' best move.

Why the Mets should stick with both Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens

If the Mets were indeed intent on shaking up their catching situation this offseason, shipping Alvarez off would seemingly be the most obvious place to start.

However, with Alvarez coming off another disappointing season in which he posted a .711 OPS, his trade value has likely taken a significant hit. Whatever return the Mets could receive in any potential deal may not come close to matching the upside Alvarez still possesses entering just his age-25 season.

That makes this a particularly difficult time to move on from him. Alvarez is also entering his second year of arbitration and remains under team control through 2029, making him a far cheaper option than most outside additions the Mets could pursue through free agency or trade.

Keeping a catcher who, even at his worst, is still an above-average hitter at his position at an affordable price while possessing the potential to break out with monstrous power feels like a no-brainer for the Mets.

This is also what makes Torrens such an ideal complement to Alvarez and why David Stearns signed him to a two-year, $11.5 million extension during the season.

Torrens is everything a team could want from a backup catcher. He is a great game-caller, an amazing defender, and provides enough offensively that his bat won't become a liability.

Luis Torrens (left) and Francisco Alvarez (right) are actually one of the better catcher tandems in the NBA. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with both catchers having down years by their standards, New York still received better production from the position than many teams in the majors. Mets catchers ranked inside the top 15 in batting average (.232), slugging percentage (.397), and fWAR (3.3).

Their value wasn't limited to offense, either. Mets catchers were also strong defensively, posting a 15.6 Def rating, ranking sixth in baseball, according to FanGraphs.

Simply put, the Mets' current catching tandem isn't a liability. In fact, it already stacks up better than what most teams have to offer at the position.

Catcher has long been arguably the hardest position in baseball to find star-level talent, with many teams receiving little offensive production. That remains the case today, and this offseason's market doesn't offer the Mets obvious upgrades.

Ryan Jeffers is the best catcher available in free agency, but at 32 years old, he's expected to command a multi-year deal that could exceed $50 million. After him, the next-best options are Tyler Stephenson and Carson Kelly, should Kelly decline his mutual option.

The trade market offers more upside, but acquiring one of its top names would come at a significant cost. Hunter Goodman and Shea Langeliers are two intriguing names who would likely require substantial prospect capital.

The St. Louis Cardinals are also reportedly open to moving Ivan Herrera, Pedro Pages, or Jimmy Crooks. But would the cost to acquire any of them be worthwhile for what may be only a marginal upgrade over Alvarez and Torrens?

The Mets are much better off directing their resources toward the more pressing needs on their roster this offseason. New York needs two starting pitchers, a first baseman, multiple relievers, and potentially a replacement for Bo Bichette if he opts out.

In a pivotal offseason for Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office, the focus must remain on the areas that require the most attention rather than forcing an upgrade at a position that's already in solid shape entering 2027.

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