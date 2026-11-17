The New York Mets' search for starting pitching help got a major update on Tuesday. Right-handed pitcher Dustin May has reportedly signed a three-year, $52.5 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. FanSided's Robert Murray was the first to report the deal.

May was among the mid-tier starting pitchers available this offseason, offering more upside than other options thanks to his triple-digit fastball. However, considering his shaky track record, the fit didn't feel ideal for the Mets.

The bigger takeaway from May's signing is just how expensive starting pitching has become, rather than the loss of a prized target.

Still, it takes another candidate off the board for a Mets team that needs to acquire two starters before Opening Day next year. Ideally, one will be a frontline starter, with the other coming from that mid-tier class.

Here are three players in that same tier who the Mets should target.

1. Michael Soroka

Among the remaining mid-tier starting pitchers, Michael Soroka arguably offers the most upside. The right-hander is coming off an exceptional year with the Arizona Diamondbacks after dealing with a long list of injuries throughout his career.

Across 22 appearances, including 21 starts, Soroka posted a 3.41 ERA with 114 strikeouts and a 3.19 FIP in 116 innings.

Soroka's 2026 performance was by far his best since his rookie season in 2019, when he recorded a 2.68 ERA in 29 starts and finished second to Pete Alonso in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

The biggest difference for the right-hander was his four-seam fastball and slurve, two pitches that had a combined +12 run value. Soroka never had much success with his four-seamer until last season, when he lowered his arm angle from 33 to 26 degrees.

The 29-year-old rarely used his slurve until 2025, when he began finding success with it during his time with the Nationals and Cubs. The increased usage made a major difference, as Soroka's slurve generated a 35.5% whiff rate, the highest of any pitch in his arsenal.

While Soroka's injury history is certainly a reason to give pause, if last season was any indication of things to come, he could be one of the more impactful signings for the Mets.

2. Tyler Mahle

Mahle has spent much of his career hovering between a reliable mid-rotation starter and something more, showing flashes of dominance but never quite taking that next step.

Last season was emblematic of that inconsistency, as the right-hander split his time between the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves. With San Francisco, Mahle struggled mightily, posting a 5.13 ERA in 18 starts with a 1.39 WHIP.

However, when the Braves acquired Mahle at the trade deadline, things took a drastic turn. In nine starts spanning 54.1 innings, the righty posted a sparkling 1.99 ERA, 48 strikeouts, and a 0.96 WHIP.

Mahle continued his success in the postseason, allowing two earned runs across 13.1 innings in two stellar starts for Atlanta.

If the Mets believe they can help Mahle sustain his late-season success, he's certainly a gamble worth taking.

3. Nick Martinez

Martinez has been a reliable rotation depth piece throughout his first eight major league seasons. However, last year with the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander took his game to another level.

In 31 starts spanning 180 innings, Martinez posted a 12-6 record, pitching to a 3.10 ERA with 109 strikeouts and a 3.96 FIP.

Martinez isn't a pitcher who's going to blow hitters away, instead relying on pitching to contact and limiting hard-hit balls. According to Baseball Savant, the veteran right-hander's 3.6% walk rate ranked in the 100th percentile, while his 32.9% hard-hit rate ranked in the 88th percentile.

Martinez was also lauded as a key clubhouse presence during the Rays' run to the American League pennant. If the Mets want to shift the culture inside their clubhouse and add a proven rotation depth piece, Martinez is their guy.

Martinez will turn 37 next August, which may give some teams pause. However, given his durability throughout his career, he'd still be a fine addition.

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