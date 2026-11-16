Mets’ Under-the-Radar Trade Fuels Speculation About Next Offseason Move

As New York Mets fans wait for president of baseball operations David Stearns to make a splash in free agency, Stearns made a small but useful trade Monday to help the Mets potentially continue to add talent to their organization.

According to Chelsea Janes of SNY, the Mets traded minor-league pitcher Juan Arnaud to the Texas Rangers in exchange for international signing bonus pool space. Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reported that New York is getting $250K in bonus pool money.

Mets say they have acquired international signing bonus pool space from the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor league RHP Juan Arnaud. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) November 16, 2026

Coincidentally, the Mets signed Arnaud as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2021. The 23-year-old right-handed pitcher spent this season at High-A Brooklyn and is eligible for the Rule 5 draft, which is tentatively scheduled for next month. But since the Mets moved Arnaud, they won’t have to worry about deciding whether or not to protect him before Tuesday evening’s deadline.

Before the trade, the Mets were tied with three other teams, including the New York Yankees, with the lowest international signing bonus pool allotment at $5.44 million, according to the Associated Press.

How can this trade help the Mets going forward?

For Mets fans unfamiliar with the international signing period, it began on Jan. 15 and will conclude on Dec. 15. As of this writing, the Mets have a month left to officially sign one or two more international free agents (prospects) to bolster organizational depth.

Earlier this year, Stearns and the Mets’ scouting department made a couple of notable splashes in the international free agent market when it opened, signing Dominican Republic shortstop Wandy Asigen for $3.9 million and Venezuelan outfielder Cleiner Ramirez for $1,372,000.

According to MLB Pipeline, Asigen is the second-ranked international prospect for 2026, while Ramirez is the No. 23-ranked prospect. Both of their signings come out of the Mets’ $5.44M allotment.

This season, Asigen hit .279 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs, and nine RBIs, while stealing six bases in rookie ball with DSL Mets Orange. Meanwhile, Ramirez hit .241 with 11 doubles, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, and stole 18 bases.



That said, they aren’t expected to join the majors until 2031, so the Mets have some time to figure out whether they’ll be part of the picture long-term.

Spotrac reports that the Mets have signed 39 players during the international free-agent period, with 19 bonuses worth $7M. Asigen and Ramirez are taking a huge chunk of the pie, which is not surprising given their talent at their respective positions.

In 2025, we saw the Mets sign Elian Pena for $5 million, who is the team’s third-best prospect in the farm system, behind Jonathan Santucci and Jefferson Rojas, who could make their big-league debuts in 2027

After lighting it up in rookie ball in 2025, Pena spent this season at Single-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn, hitting .255 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 50 RBIs, and racking up 30 stolen bases.

Pena’s isn’t expected to join the majors until 2030, but you never know how these guys progress and whether they become potential trade chips down the road. Even though this move to get more bonus money may go under the radar, the Mets clearly value it based on their last few IFA signings.

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