Baltimore Orioles Nightmare Season Feels Close to Hitting Rock Bottom
The Baltimore Orioles are only a month into the season ,and there is still a marathon of a campaign left to play.
The pitching could get healthier, the lineup more productive and things could improve drastically. Right now though, things are borderline atrocious and only getting worse.
Despite the Orioles sitting seven games below .500 at 11-18 and 6.5 games back in the American League East standings, it could be worse. After all, the Colorado Rockies are 5-25 and are already 15 games out of first in the National League West.
The difference, of course, is that the Rockies did not enter the season with playoff or World Series aspirations.
Baltimore did.
This is also far from the worst Orioles team that this city has seen even in recent memory since it's not the 115-loss 2018 squad nor is it the 110-loss 2021 squad.
But this team feels even more disappointing than the worst ones in franchise history based on where fans expected things to be.
On paper, a young core that makes up one of the most feared lineups in baseball should be scoring runs at a high clip.
Instead, Baltimore sits at No. 20 in baseball in runs scored as a team, No. 27 in batting average, No. 25 in on-base percentage, No. 20 in slugging percentage and No. 22 in OPS.
The struggles of the offense, for as frustrating as they are, pale in comparison to what the pitching staff has done.
A 5.52 ERA as an overall staff alongside a 6.05 ERA as a starting rotation and 4.84 ERA as a bullpen places them at or right near the bottom of the league in virtually every statistical category.
The latest drubbing, a 15-3 beatdown at the hands of the New York Yankees, featured veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson getting blasted in his season debut.
Though Gibson was brought up to effectively replace fellow veteran Charlie Morton, the Orioles quickly discovered they are running out of options in terms of where to get competent pitching.
It's crazy to call the season over just a month into the year.
Things could improve over the coming weeks since it does not feel like things can get much worse for Baltimore at this point.
But if things continue to go off the rails for this team, it's going to feel more painful this time around compared to what this fan base has experienced in the past.