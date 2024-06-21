Baltimore Orioles Plan to Let Next Few Weeks Influence Deadline Pitching Decisions
The Baltimore Orioles season has been impressive, and when factoring in all of the injuries their starting rotation has dealt with, it shows the type of club they are.
Currently 1.5 games out in the American League East, the Orioles focus will be on winning the division before the postseason. However, losing Kyle Bradish to Tommy John, John Means out for the season, and Tyler Wells also having season-ending elbow surgery, they have tough decisions to make.
According to The Athletic's MLB Staff, they aren't going to make quick decisions on adding an arm. Instead, they'll let the next few weeks play out and make a better decision on what type of pitchers they need.
"After losing Bradish, the Orioles still plan to let the next handful of weeks further inform their decision-making, and, for now, they may be able to afford to wait.
"Though troublesome, it’s likely that Bradish’s latest injury hardly shocked Baltimore’s brass since he was already sidelined with a sprained UCL earlier this year."
They've built a big enough lead in the Wild Card to afford to take a different approach. That doesn't mean winning the division isn't important for Baltimore, but they have some time to think about things.
The issue, however, is that if anyone else goes down, there isn't anywhere to turn.
"However, another injury may put Baltimore in an uncomfortable place regarding its depth. The Orioles had already lost two starters, lefty John Means and righty Tyler Wells, to season-ending elbow surgeries."
"Righty Dean Kremer is out with a right triceps strain, as well, though he is expected to return within weeks."
Dean Kremer is expected back within the next few weeks, adding a much-needed arm. While Kremer isn't exactly the answer to some of the pitching issues, and he's been injured, the hope is that he can be serviceable and eat up innings.
There will be plenty of options for the Orioles front office around the trade deadline. They also have arguably the best farm system in baseball, putting them in a position to land any arm that gets dealt.
Instead of going after a potential ace, Baltimore could opt to add depth instead. If they can add solid middle rotation options for a decent price, it's likely the better idea.
They need all of the depth they can get at this point, and that's without factoring in any other injuries before the end of the year.