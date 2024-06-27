Baltimore Orioles Star Slugger Urged to Give Home Run Derby Another Shot
Just over a year ago, one of the Baltimore Orioles sluggers became a fan favorite at the Home Run Derby.
Could he run it back this year for a shot at the crown?
As MLB.com's Andrew Simon assessed the league's power hitters to find who should participate in the 2024 Home Run Derby, he urged Adley Rutschman to run it back.
Rutchsman was included in the group of players that was labled "past competitors looking for more."
The catcher was not able to get past the first round a year ago, but he was not eliminated without putting on a show.
He hit 27 long balls while also attacking from both sides of the plate in a single round.
He was tasked with going up against Luis Robert Jr. who hit 28 and took him out.
Robert would go on to get eliminated by Tampa Bay Rays slugger Randy Arozarena who smashed an absurd 35. Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went on to win the whole thing.
Rutschman is a virtual lock to make the All-Star game at this point, so it would be fun to see him compete given that he'll already be in town.
He's in the midst of a career-best season in pretty much every regard, currently slugging .297/.350/.470 with 14 home runs. He's outpacing himself by 10 homers at this point a year ago.
The 26-year-old only left the yard once in the past two weeks, though, so it would be nice to see him have a chance to find his power again in prep for the Derby.
Star Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson was also encouraged to take the stage, as someone who has excelled at leaving the yard this season.
He's already up to 26 homers this year, whereas he hit 28 in all of last season. The MVP candidate is slashing .288/.387/.618. It would be a pleasure to see him in the competition.
"Henderson and [Bobby Witt] are currently locked in a battle to be the AL's starting shortstop in the All-Star Game. So it would be fun to see them go head to head in the Derby as well," said Simon.
No matter which player gets the nod for Baltimore, they will be a favorite to take the crown.
As a whole, the team leads all MLB with 132 home runs this season. The New York Yankees are a bit behind in second place with 118.