Baltimore Orioles superstar addresses possibility of contract extension
Will Gunnar Henderson be the next player in line to a sign a long-term deal with the Baltimore Orioles?
Henderson was in attendance on Saturday along with several other teammates during Samuel Basallo's news conference after the young catcher signed an eight-year, $67 million extension with the club. During the conference, the Orioles' star shortstop was asked if he would consider signing a long-term contract to remain in Baltimore.
“If they bring it there, then I’ll definitely look at it with my team and be happy to look over it," Henderson said. "I want to be in a winning culture. That’s the No. 1 thing for me. … Losing doesn’t sit well with me. I want to be in a place where I can win, and hopefully they’ll continue to show that.”
Henderson's comments about wanting to be in a place where he can win are certainly telling as he and the Orioles are in the midst of a disappointing season, sitting in last place in the AL East after back-to-back playoff appearances.
Still, Henderson, whom the Orioles drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft, is certainly a part of what they hope will be a winning team for years to come, even after this season's disappointment. Since making his major league debut during the 2022 season, the 24-year-old has become one of the game's most exciting young players.
After giving O's fans something to look forward towards the end of the 2022 season by hitting four home runs with 18 RBI in 34 games played, Henderson broke out during his first full season in the big leagues in 2023 by slashing .255/.325/.489 with 28 home runs, 82 RBI and an OPS of .814 in 150 games. The young shortstop would end up being named the AL Rookie of the Year and won the Silver Slugger Award that year as well.
Henderson followed up that impressive showcase by improving further in the 2024 season. He got off to a great start by slashing .291/.356/.624 with 10 home runs, 24 RBI and six stolen bases, which resulted in him being named the AL Player of the Month for March/April. Henderson was also selected to his first All-Star Game last year and was named the starting shortstop for the American League, in addition to participating in the Home Run Derby. He finished the 2024 campaign with a career-high 37 home runs and 92 RBI with an OPS of .893 in 159 games.
Despite starting this season on the injured list due to a right intercostal muscle strain, Henderson has still been productive, slashing .281/.352/.466 with 15 home runs and 57 RBI entering Saturday's game against the Houston Astros.
While the Orioles may be heading into a transition year after selling off some of their better players and veterans during the trade deadline, Henderson seems open about his desire to play his entire career in Baltimore after seeing one of his young teammates sign for the long term.