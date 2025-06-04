Could Orioles Veteran Pitcher's Shocking Turnaround Change Team's Fortunes?
The Baltimore Orioles have won four games in a row and seven of their last nine as they try to get it together and reverse the fortunes of what has been an atrocious first third of the season overall.
Baltimore of course has some decisions to make over the coming months ahead of the trade deadline, and though they looked like surefire sellers for the first two months, perhaps their current group is going to make it a legitimately tough call.
If this team feels they can gear up for a second half run, one player is going to be absolutely critical in making that happen, and he's starting to find his personal groove following a horrific start to the year.
Charlie Morton Has Shockingly Been Very Solid For Orioles
Signing a 41-year-old starting pitcher as one of the big splashes of the offseason for a team that entered the year with World Series aspirations did not do much to excite the fanbase.
That lack of excitement was proving to be correct, and by April 20 Morton had an ERA of 10.89, looking like Baltimore made a huge mistake and would have to cut ties with him.
Looking like a shell of even last year's version of himself, the $15 million deal the Orioles handed him was looking like nothing short of a complete disaster.
Since being switched around with a stint in the bullpen before returning to the rotation though, something has changed for Morton over the last month.
Over the last month, Morton has made six appearances including three starts and thrown 26 innings with an ERA of 2.42, WHIP of 0.92, and 26 strikeouts compared to just six walks. In the same period, he has his opposing batting average down to a very impressive .194.
The last two starts -- both of which ended in wins after an 0-7 start to the year -- have produced an ERA of 1.42.
Nobody is expecting Morton to look like an All-Star even before he got off to such a disappointing start to the year. If he can be this version of himself though, it's going to be a massive development in the quest to fix the pitching.
The struggles from the veteran were a significant reason as to why the staff as a whole ranks so low in every statistical category, but Morton turning it around is a huge green flag.
If Baltimore does in fact change their fortunes this season, Morton is going to be a big reason why.