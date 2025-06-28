Four Injured Baltimore Orioles Pitchers Make Significant Progress Towards Return
The Baltimore Orioles have continued to have horrible injury luck when it comes to their pitchers, but a handful of their players are making progress towards returning to the mound.
There are currently six hurler on the Orioles injured list, but four of them received positive updates from MLB.com's Jake D Rill on Friday afternoon.
Kyle Bradish seems to be the closest to returning, as he threw a bullpen session on Friday and will be leaving to face live hitters in Florida on Sunday.
Bradish last pitched for Baltimore just over a year ago, where he was putting together the start of a stellar campaign. He had a 2.75 ERA over eight starts with 53 strikeouts in 39.1 innings of work.
The 28-year-old could be a very important piece of their rotation over the next couple of seasons if he can return to that form when he comes back.
Also throwing a bullpen session on Friday was Tyler Wells, but is reportedly about a week beind where Bradish is.
Wells also hasn't pitched since last year, as he had to undergo a season-ending UCL repair surgery after just three starts in 2024.
He did not have the same promising start that Bradish did, a 5.87 ERA over those three starts, but has a nice track record and could still be a solid arm to round out their rotation.
He has a career 4.06 ERA with a 1.045 WHIP and 8.3 K/9. The biggest part of his game is that he doesn't walk very many batters.
Grayson Rodriguez also threw a bullpen session on Friday and has started to throw more breaking balls, which is a good sign.
Rodriguez's injury was one of the biggest early blows to this season. He was on his way back from injury but suffered a setback in April that will keep him out for a couple more months.
The 25-year-old is also a large part of the future plans for the Orioles, as he could be the next staff ace. He had a 3.86 ERA with a 1.243 WHIP and 10.0 K/9 in 20 starts.
The last pitcher to get an injury update was Albert Suarez, who started to play catch.
Suarez only made one outing this season before he got put on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.
The 35-year-old was a surprisingly effective arm both in the rotation and in the bullpen last year.
