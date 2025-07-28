Orioles Have Two of the Best Left-Handed Hitters Coveted by Contenders
The Baltimore Orioles have held off for as long as they could, but it is only a matter of time until they start sending out more of their players ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Entering play on July 28, they are in last place of the American League East with a record of 47-58. They are 15.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays and 8.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners, who are holding the final AL wild card spot.
With playoff odds less than 0.1% according to Baseball Reference, they should be active ahead of the deadline, turning their trade chips into as many future assets as possible.
The Orioles already got things started, dealing two of their relief pitchers in separate deals.
Bryan Baker was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the 2025 MLB draft in exchange for the No. 37 pick, which was used on prep star Slater de Brun out of Summit High School in Bend, Ore.
Over the weekend, Gregory Soto was traded to the New York Mets in exchange for Wellington Aracena and Cameron Foster.
Who could be on the move next?
There are several more players on expiring contracts who it would be smart for Baltimore to trade, getting as much value back for them as possible instead of watching them depart in free agency for nothing.
Two players to keep an eye on are All-Star designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn and center fielder Cedric Mullins, both of whom are on expiring deals.
They were amongst the best left-handed hitting options likely to be moved, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required), along with Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays and Jesus Sanchez of the Miami Marlins.
O’Hearn is in the midst of the best season of his career.
He is mired in an extended slump, but remains an excellent platoon partner for the damage he does against right-handed pitching.
Mullins was a once highly regarded defender, but his metrics have not been pretty in 2025. But he can provide a team with insurance since he's capable of playing all three outfield spots, while also being a spark plug offensively with his power and speed.
He could have the second 20/20/20 season of his career, reaching that plateau in doubles, home runs and steals.
That could be achieved in spite of not having an OPS+ in the triple-digits for the first time since 2020.
