Orioles Prospect Getting Closer To Return After Suffering Oblique Injury
As the Baltimore Orioles get closer to the MLB trade deadline, the franchise has some significant decisions to make regarding their roster.
More News: Could Orioles Salvage Nightmare Season by Extending Gunnar Henderson?
While the 2025 season hasn’t gone according to plan, the Orioles are hopeful that this team is still built for long-term success.
There is certainly reason to believe that with the young core they have in place, they will be a bounce-back candidate in 2026, but that will require some good decisions at the deadline and in the offseason.
If the team does end up being sellers and moving multiple veterans, it will open up opportunities for some of the young talent in the system to get a chance. One player that everyone has their eyes on is Samuel Basallo.
More News: Orioles Sign Intriguing Veteran Reliever to Contract After Leaving Brewers
The talented slugger is one of the best prospects in baseball and seems primed for a call-up in the second half of the year. However, he is currently dealing with an oblique injury that has kept him sidelined, but he appears to be heading in the right direction.
In 62 games in Triple-A, Basallo has slashed .264/.383/.591 with 19 home runs and 48 RBI. The 20-year-old can play both catcher and first base, but seeing him starting to focus perhaps on first base more might make sense with Adley Rutschman behind the plate.
If Basallo can get back to Triple-A soon and continue to produce, he might be primed for a call-up soon after the trade deadline if veterans get dealt.
More News: Orioles Will ‘First Focus’ on Trading These Five Players First at Deadline
The 20-year-old has a ton of talent and seeing him in the second half could create some excitement for the future.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.