Orioles Skipper Says Team Is Fatigued After Almost Being No-Hit Again
The 2025 season has been an absolute gauntlet thus far for the Baltimore Orioles, and that's putting things lightly.
Everything immediately went sideways for the Orioles right out of the gate, with both the offense and pitching staff falling woefully short of some rather lofty expectations.
This abysmal start culminated with the team deciding to fire longtime manager Brandon Hyde after just 43 games, leaving third base coach Tony Mansolino with the duty of trying to get things back on track.
To Mansolino's credit, the team has managed to correct course somewhat under his stewardship, but lingering consistency issues have continued to haunt a once elite lineup.
Baltimore's struggles at the plate were put on full display once again on Wednesday night against the Texas Rangers, as they were blanked 7-0 while allowing Rangers' ace Jacob deGrom to carry a no-hitter into the eighth inning.
This letdown of a performance comes just one night after the heart of the Orioles' lineup hit back-to-back-to-back homers in the seventh inning of the series' opener.
This "one step forward, two steps back" cycle has become standard operating procedure for the team, as they continue to be unable to string together any sort of consistency at the dish.
With all the effort Baltimore has expended trying to claw their way back into the season, it seems likely that just about everybody in that clubhouse is absolutely exhausted.
Mansolino certainly seems to agree, as he told MLB.com's Jake Rill postgame that the campaign has "been a grind" and has definitely worn on the team.
"I think there’s a little bit of fatigue right now," Mansolino said. "This has been a grind. I think you can attribute a little bit of that to that. I think guys are trying to win. I think there’s a little bit of, not anxiety, but maybe a tick of pressing at times.”
It's very apparent that Mansolino's guys are fighting with everything they have, but nothing has broken their way so far.
There's still a long ways to go in the season and things can flip on a dime.
All the Orioles can do is keep chopping away in hopes of finally finding that breakthrough they've desperately been searching for throughout the year.
