Orioles’ starter set to return from IL on Monday
Now that the dust has settled on what was a busy trade deadline for the Baltimore Orioles, the team is set to play out the rest of the regular season. On Monday, they’ll get back one of their promising young pitchers for the future from the IL.
As reported by the Baltimore Sun’s Matt Weyrich, southpaw Cade Povich is scheduled to start Monday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The left-hander was placed on the 10-day IL back on June 16th with inflammation in his left hip. At the time, Orioles’ interim manager Tony Mansolino believed the injury to be a minor one and that Povich would spend a minimal time on the IL. Mansolino revealed that Povich had been dealing with the inflammation for a while and that the pitcher would be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
Povich, 25, made a rehab start at the end of June but was shut down again as he felt additional soreness in the same hip. The southpaw completed a recent rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk without any issues, and is now ready to return to the big league lineup. Since returning to the mound in Norfolk, Povich has posted a 3.38 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across 16 innings of work; in his final rehab start, Povich ticked up to 86 pitches which likely means he won’t be restricted once back with the Orioles.
The Orioles were one of the busier teams during the recent trade deadline. Baltimore sent both Gregory Soto and Cedric Mullins to the New York Mets, Charlie Morton to the Detroit Tigers, reliever Seranthony Dominguez to the Toronto Blue Jays, and both Ryan O’Hearn and Ramon Laureano to the San Diego Padres.
Baltimore is now looking ahead to 2026, and Povich has the rest of the season to make his case to be a part of next year’s starting rotation. Despite the team’s enviable core of Adley Rutschman, Jackson Holiday, and Gunnar Henderson, this season has been nothing short of a disappointment, so much so that GM Mike Elias publicly apologized to Orioles fans last week for the team’s performance.
For Povich, he is under contract this season with the Orioles with two more years of pre-arbitration in 2026 and 2027. Of the current starters, the 25-year-old lefty has a good chance of sticking around with the team to anchor their rotation next season. Along with injured starters Kyle Bradish and Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles will look to return to relevancy in an always competitive AL East in 2026.