Orioles Veteran Relief Pitching Duo Boosting Stocks Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles aren’t going to factor into the playoff picture in the American League themselves, currently owning a 34-46 record entering play on June 27.
But, they are going to have a major impact on the postseason races given how many valuable assets are on their roster that could be moved ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
The Orioles should be aggressive on the trade market in the coming weeks, looking to move several players.
Designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn, who could be starting for the AL All-Star team this year, will be a popular target. A left-handed hitter who can play some first base and corner outfield, he would be a great addition for a contender looking to boost their lineup.
Center fielder Cedric Mullins remains a stellar defender and offers a solid mix of speed and power at the plate with 12 home runs, 11 doubles and eight stolen bases.
Starting pitcher Zach Eflin, despite his struggles, should garner interest as well.
What all three players have in common is that they are set to be free agents after the season concludes.
Veteran relief pitchers Gregory Soto and Seranthony Dominiguez fall into the same category. And with their production improving, they are two players Greg Jewett of The Athletic (subscription required) believes could be on the move ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
“But, Seranthony Domínguez and Gregory Soto have been lights out this month, and as pending free agents, they are attractive targets for teams seeking veteran setup relievers for the playoffs,” he wrote.
Soto could be moving up the target list for contenders in need of a southpaw in their bullpen.
A two-time All-Star, he has experience in high-leverage situations as a former closer, racking up 55 career saves.
In June, he has made 12 appearances, allowing only two earned runs in 10 innings to go along with 15 strikeouts. Overall this season, he has a 3.41 ERA across 35 games and 29 innings with 36 strikeouts.
Dominguez has yet to allow a run in June across 10.1 innings with 16 strikeouts. Like Soto, he has experience working late in games as a closer with 39 career saves, providing a contender with some flexibility in the roles he can fill.
It has been encouraging to see him bounceback from a brutal May, with his overall numbers looking solid.
In 33 appearances and 31.2 innings, Dominguez has a 3.41 ERA with 42 strikeouts.
Both veteran relievers should have plenty of value on the trade market with so many contenders looking for bullpen help.
