Orioles send massive haul to Tigers in hypothetical trade proposal for Tarik Skubal
The Baltimore Orioles are coming off a very disappointing season in 2025 and will be seeking a bounce-back campaign. After not adequately addressing a couple of areas of need last winter, they certainly shouldn’t make that mistake again.
Due to the American League East being a stacked division and one that could have the World Series champion in a few days, making the playoffs could be a challenge for the Orioles if they don’t improve. One of the main weaknesses for the team, especially in the beginning of the year, was the starting rotation. This was a unit that lost ace Corbin Burnes in free agency and didn’t have the talent early on.
Fortunately, they did find an ace in Trevor Rogers in the second half of the campaign. The southpaw was one of the best pitchers in baseball when he got going, and it was a significant boost to the unit.
But even with the emergence of Rogers as an ace, adding to the rotation to improve the unit makes a lot of sense; bringing in another top of the rotation arm would provide Baltimore with possible insurance in case Rogers or another starter falters in performance or gets injured. While there will be a number of options available in free agency, there could also be stars available on the trade market.
Baltimore made a blockbuster trade for Burnes not too long ago, and this winter, a similar opportunity may be available. Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal is rumored to be shopped by the Detroit Tigers due to a large gap in contract negotiations; the Tigers would be foolish not to listen to offers, especially considering the amount that he is likely to make as a free agent after the 2026 campaign.
In this hypothetical trade proposal, the Orioles pull off a blockbuster deal to acquire Skubal from Detroit.
Orioles Receive: Tarik Skubal
Tigers Receive: Cade Povich, Coby Mayo, Dylan Beavers, Boston Bateman
Given Skubal's pedigree, the Tigers would get an absolute haul from the Orioles. Cade Povich has experience already in the majors and could slide right into their starting rotation for 2026, and the rest of the group are some talented players to help strengthen an already good young group in Detroit. Coby Mayo and especially Dylan Beavers showed promise during the stretch run of the 2025 season, while Boston Bateman is an emerging pitching prospect with a tremendous ceiling.
For the Orioles, this would likely be just a one-year partnership with the star southpaw, although ownership may be especially motivated to keep him around after seeing the consequences of letting Burnes walk. The combination of Skubal and Rogers could be one of the best in the game and propel them right back into contention.
With a strong lineup still, Baltimore would instantly be considered a contender if they added Skubal.