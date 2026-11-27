The Orioles made two significant free-agent signings, one that should be heralded and one that will likely prove to be a disaster.

This is likely to be the extent of what they do in those markets. Perhaps, coming to their senses about just what a physical liability Luis Robert Jr. is, failed baseball exec Mike Elias would bring in another centerfielder with a defense-first skillset and perhaps more stable bat to add to the collection of platoon guys and horribly flawed players he currently has assembled out there. But he doesn't merit the benefit of the doubt.

Because why should anything ever change when you keep falling 20-games back in the AL East every year (peep the leaderboard of those who who played the most for the O's since Elias's reign of ineptitude began). Just keep doing the same silly stuff they've always done, right?

What’s become clear now is that Elias wants the fanbase to know, via the media, that he is in trade mode now. So I’d take that to be closer to the truth.

Any further free-agent splash would shock me, guys like Kris Bubic and David Peterson already got more than many expected on the open market and landing an outfielder on an established contract and/or a lefty starter on an established contract is what he is trying to accomplish before labor Armageddon strikes.

To reiterate, from what we have been suggesting since before the season ended, landing Shane McClanahan from the Rays or Eduardo Rodriquez of the Diamondbacks should be atop his list (and we’ll gladly take Ketel Marte from Arizona at the same time). In the outfield, landing Byron Buxton from the Twins or Steven Kwan from the Guardians would be superb.

And in terms of how Elias is prioritizing what he parts with, we’d be pushing the following players for the following returns:

Gunnar Henderson

Sep 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) reacts to a strikeout during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Return: All Star OF/Top Controllable Starter

Skinny: He is someone who they must be pushing to trade with just two years of control. I need back multi years of control from a top everyday players somewhere in the mix. Buxton is the ideal trade match with two years of control at just $15M a year. You get him and let Robert and Cowser split left field duties and spell him in center and that’s a mix I could live with. Kwan would change the entire complexion of this outfield as well, but just for one year.

Jackson Holliday

Sep 13, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Charles McAdoo (26) steals second base as Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) misses the throw from catcher Samuel Basallo (not pictured) during the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Return: Part of a package For Starting pitcher

Skinny: Hard to see him not being a headliner in a trade for Marte/Rodriguez. They would need a second baseman in return and he is young and cheap. Would the Rays be interested in a McClanahan package? Would they move him to the outfield? What about a deal with the Yankees – Elias isn’t averse to trading in-division – where Anthony Volpe and a control-able lefty starter like David Weathers comes to Birdland for Holliday and Cowser and a mid-level arm like Cade Povich?

The Yankees have a ton of pitching.

Jordan Westburg

Sep 28, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg (11) hits a single against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Return: Headliner for McClanahan or Rodriguez

Skinny: He cannot stay healthy and likely will never stay healthy in Baltimore. Years of control and a nice make-up and skillset at the plate – of course he doesn’t walk as much as you would like but that’s The Elias Way – and natural power and a very solid glove at third. But you have to give to get and because there are so many redundancies and because other team’s seem intrigued and think they can keep him healthy, you can include him in a trade and not have to include as much on the periphery.

The fact that 2026 was a totally lost season is hard to ignore, and if he's still a hot commodity it's probably time to move him.

Blaze Alexander

Jul 10, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles infielder Blaze Alexander (23) fields a ground ball in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Return: Second piece of a big package

Skinny: From the end of April until the All-Star break this was a top 10 hitter in MLB in terms of wRC+. In all of MLB. Then he broke his hand. We will never see that again. This was one of the worst hitters in MLB up until April 28 with a sub-.500 OPS. Reality is somewhere in between, but this would be a sell high situation.

Alexander had an impossible .100 point surge in expected batting average and produced a 49% hard-hit rate that doesn’t seen sustainable. Yeah, he has a versatile glove but it wasn’t special anywhere and his overall defensive metrics were poor (19th percentile in fielding-run value), perhaps because he moved around too much. Maybe he could be their everyday third baseman but I don’t trust him at short all the time and they have such a glut here.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Sep 21, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand (32) throws to first during the seventh inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Return: Throw-in

Skinny: He isn’t listed higher on this list because he doesn’t carry a ton of value. Doesn’t do anything all that great except hit the ball hard, but he strikes out so much and doesn’t walk, so even that is mitigated. I want him gone and think this is as close as Elias could come to selling high on him after a few good months last summer, but since he won’t bring much back I can’t have him listed above these other guys.

Coby Mayo

Sep 23, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Coby Mayo (16) rounds third to score a run during the first inning in Game 2 of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Return: Don’t do it

Skinny: This front office has been an embarrassment. Elias has been a sad and pathetic parody of the modern GM. Can we have one victory? One kid who overcomes adversity and gets better from it and has the opposite development arc of all the other top prospects? Those guys mostly had some immediate success and then got systemically exposed.

This kid looked left for dead and wasn’t even playing for years on end in MLB with any regularity until the second half of last season. And he destroyed lefties more than anyone in MLB. If they clear out the Encarnacion-Strands and Alexanders and Tyler O’Neills then Mayo can have a longer runway and more chances to play, even if he must move around more to do it. And they absolutely need to give him a shot in right field if they would eat some of O’Neill’s deal to move him.

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