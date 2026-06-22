Padres Notes: SD Cut Ties With Veteran, Linked to Cubs Slugger, Manny Machado Sends Warning
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Texas Rangers, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon and fell to 39-37 on the year.
Right-hander Lucas Giolito allowed four earned runs in as many innings pitched, struck out two, walked two and allowed seven hits on the day as his ERA grew to 5.16 on the year.
A three-run shot from the Rangers gave them the early lead in the bottom of the third, but Gavin Sheets, Xander Bogaerts and Sung-Mun Song each brought in a run in the top of the fourth. Texas put up the eventual winning run in the bottom of the fourth and that was about it for San Diego.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Friars had their hands full as they not only announced a change as to who the starting pitcher would be, but cut ties with a veteran infielder. In a corresponding move, Miguel Andujar was reinstated from the injured list and even got his first action on the field since June 10 with a pinch-hit opportunity in the eighth.
Additionally, the Padres have been linked to a Chicago Cubs slugger ahead of the trade deadline in a would-be blockbuster deal. With Sunday's struggles at the plate (aside from the fourth inning) demonstrating a season of frustration for the offense, the veteran outfielder from the Cubs hitting .440 in his last seven games could be the one to help turn things around.
Finally, superstar Manny Machado sent a warning to the rest of the baseball world. Despite hitting .179 this season (with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs), he also spoke on the unwavering support he has had from those in the clubhouse.
“Nobody wants to be in the position I’m in right now. You know, obviously, it sucks,” Machado said. “But yeah, man, I think everybody in here has my back, and it’s always powerful whenever you have guys like that, that are battling with you, and it makes the battle a little easier.”
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Cut Ties With Veteran, Announce Sudden Change to Starting Pitcher, Fernando Tatis Out vs Rangers
Padres Connected to Cubs Slugger in Potential Blockbuster Trade
Padres' Manny Machado Sends Warning to Rest of MLB
Padres' Mason Miller Addresses Team Support Amid Difficult Family Matter
Walker Buehler Reveals Key to Career Resurrection With Padres
Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series vs MLB-Best Braves
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson