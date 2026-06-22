Padres Notes: SD Cut Ties With Veteran, Linked to Cubs Slugger, Manny Machado Sends Warning

The San Diego Padres lost to the Texas Rangers, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon and fell to 39-37 on the year.

Right-hander Lucas Giolito allowed four earned runs in as many innings pitched, struck out two, walked two and allowed seven hits on the day as his ERA grew to 5.16 on the year.

A three-run shot from the Rangers gave them the early lead in the bottom of the third, but Gavin Sheets, Xander Bogaerts and Sung-Mun Song each brought in a run in the top of the fourth. Texas put up the eventual winning run in the bottom of the fourth and that was about it for San Diego.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Friars had their hands full as they not only announced a change as to who the starting pitcher would be, but cut ties with a veteran infielder. In a corresponding move, Miguel Andujar was reinstated from the injured list and even got his first action on the field since June 10 with a pinch-hit opportunity in the eighth.

Additionally, the Padres have been linked to a Chicago Cubs slugger ahead of the trade deadline in a would-be blockbuster deal. With Sunday's struggles at the plate (aside from the fourth inning) demonstrating a season of frustration for the offense, the veteran outfielder from the Cubs hitting .440 in his last seven games could be the one to help turn things around.

Finally, superstar Manny Machado sent a warning to the rest of the baseball world. Despite hitting .179 this season (with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs), he also spoke on the unwavering support he has had from those in the clubhouse.

“Nobody wants to be in the position I’m in right now. You know, obviously, it sucks,” Machado said. “But yeah, man, I think everybody in here has my back, and it’s always powerful whenever you have guys like that, that are battling with you, and it makes the battle a little easier.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Cut Ties With Veteran, Announce Sudden Change to Starting Pitcher, Fernando Tatis Out vs Rangers

Padres Connected to Cubs Slugger in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Padres' Manny Machado Sends Warning to Rest of MLB

Padres' Mason Miller Addresses Team Support Amid Difficult Family Matter

Walker Buehler Reveals Key to Career Resurrection With Padres

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Huge Series vs MLB-Best Braves

Padres Tweets of the Day

Walker Buehler revealed the key to his career resurrection with the Padres👀👀



Buehler has arguably been the Padres' best starting pitcher this season⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZDz4uIX84Y — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 21, 2026

Feliz Día del Padre 💛 pic.twitter.com/Vl6CSeX5Qs — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 21, 2026

Samad Taylor has made the most of his opportunity with the Padres this season batting .372 thru 12 games with four steals entering Sundays game against the Rangers.



Watch our full conversation on how his playing style impacts games in the link below.https://t.co/4x0FHzPA30 pic.twitter.com/emsoxfdBUv — Malik Mill (@_teammill) June 21, 2026

The Padres have been connected to Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki in a potential blockbuster trade👀👀



Do you want to see the Padres trade for Suzuki? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XmirWq3h4Q — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 21, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. comes off the bench and gives the #padres a leadoff single in the 9th



That's a start! pic.twitter.com/NTyvnLhVzL — Padres Highlights (@FriarHighlights) June 21, 2026

Craig Stammen spoke about how Lucas Giolito pitched today, what encouraged him most on this road trip and what the Padres can prove in their upcoming series against the Braves and Dodgers: pic.twitter.com/w6d32NWSZW — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 21, 2026

Xander Bogaerts delivers an RBI single, but the tying run in Sheets is tagged out at home on the throw



It's 3-2 Rangers now #padres #forthefaithful pic.twitter.com/8UO6OCcbRU — Padres Highlights (@FriarHighlights) June 21, 2026

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