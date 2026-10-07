Padres Announce Starting Lineup for NLDS Game 4 vs Brewers, With More Changes

The San Diego Padres kept their season alive on Tuesday night at Petco Park.

On Wednesday, they'll look to do the same.

The Padres won Game 3 on Tuesday, 4-3, in a gutsy win against the No. 1-seeded Milwaukee Brewers. They'll need a similar performance to force a win-or-go-home Game 5 on Friday in Milwaukee.

“We used a lot of energy today, and we’ve got to bring that same energy tomorrow also,” Padres manager Stammen said after Tuesday's game. “It’s going to be another fight just like the first three games, and I don’t think I expect anything different. The resilience we showed today, the stick-to-it-iveness, the keep bouncing back, all the adjectives you can use for that, this team showed it all year. And they showed it especially again tonight. We’re going to have to do it again tomorrow.”

Second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who hit a huge home run on Tuesday, believes the win can help San Diego carry momentum into another must-win game.

"I think it absolutely can," Cronenworth said on Tuesday. "I think you look at the situation we've been in for, shoot, over half the season. It's kind of been our backs against the wall. We've been fighting since before the trade deadline to survive.

"I think no team's more battle tested than we are right now at that position."

Padres vs Brewers Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler is getting the start for the Padres on Wednesday night.

The two-time World Series champion hasn't pitched this postseason after going on the paternity list ahead of NLDS Game 1. Now, he's starting a win-or-go-home game for the Padres.

Buehler has more postseason experience than anyone on the Padres staff, having pitched in 19 career playoff games. He has a 3.04 ERA over those 94.2 innings.

Buehler faced the Brewers on Aug. 11, allowing one run over six innings with five strikeouts. The Padres would love a similar performance, although it's very unlikely he goes that deep into the game.

Opposite Buehler will be left-hander Robert Gasser, who's also making his 2026 postseason debut.

The 27-year-old had a 3.87 ERA over 21 games (20 starts) and 109.1 innings this season. He was especially dominant to end the season, sporting a 1.67 ERA over five September starts.

Padres Lineup for NLDS Game 4

Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Ty France, 1B Austin Hays, DH Xander Bogaerts, SS Luis Campusano, C Jake Cronenworth, 2B Samad Taylor, LF

Hays is getting the start at DH with a lefty on the mound. Additionally, Campusano is back behind the plate.

Cronenworth and Taylor switched spots in the lineup, too.

Padres Expected to Get Mason Miller Back for Game 4

The Padres are expected to activate All-Star closer Mason Miller ahead of Game 4, per multiple reports. He's currently on the paternity list.

How to Watch Padres vs Brewers NLDS Game 4 on Wednesday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers NLDS Game 4 on Wednesday, Oct. 7 is 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

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