Padres Notes: SD Loses Game 1 Heartbreaker, Starting Pitcher Leaves Team, Game 2 Starters Announced

The San Diego Padres lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-2, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Saturday.

The game came down to the top of the ninth inning, where a potential home run from Ty France hit the closed roof at American Family Field and fell into the glove of left fielder Jackson Chourio.

"Four years in this stadium, I’ve never seen that before," Brewers closer Trevor Megill, who secured the save, said after the game. "Just glad it worked in our favor there.”

In other news, right-hander Walker Buehler is currently away from the team as his wife, McKenzie, is expected to give birth this weekend. As a result, Randy Vasquez is an active member of the NLDS roster with Buehler granted a maximum of three days away from the team.

"Yeah, exciting time for him and his wife to be having a baby this weekend," manager Craig Stammen said. "Happens to be during the Division Series, which is exciting."

Looking ahead to Game 2, the starting pitchers will be right-handers Michael King of the Padres and Logan Henderson of the Brewers.

King was a stable force during the regular season at a time when the Friars had little to no consistency nor trust in their rotation. After putting up a career-high 4.3 bWAR this regular season and a 3.21 ERA across 32 starts (also a career-mark), King allowed just one hit and struck out eight in Game 1 of the wild-card round against the Chicago Cubs.

"We've got to execute fastballs to the edges, and that will get them to get out of their game plan and start to chase," King said of his plan.

"If they aren't chasing, then we've got to make sure that we get soft contact in zone. It's all about knowing where all of those zones are and being able to exploit it and change based on what we're seeing in Game 1."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Lose NLDS Game 1 in Controversial Fashion After Brewers' Roof Robs Potential Home Run

Padres Lose Walker Buehler Just Before NLDS Game 1 for Personal Reasons

Padres vs Brewers Expert Predictions for NLDS Matchup

3 Keys to Padres Upsetting the Brewers in the NLDS

Padres, Brewers Announce Starting Lineups for NLDS Game 1

Gavin Sheets Believes Padres Have Key Advantage Over Brewers in NLDS

Padres Official NLDS Roster vs Brewers: Biggest Surprises, Omissions and Decisions

Padres Tweets of the Day

Ty France’s potential go-ahead HR in the ninth hit the roof in Milwaukee and was caught by Jackson Chourio. The umpires ruled it an out.



Milwaukee would go on to get the final out and win the game. pic.twitter.com/fzS1VO6jO9 — ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2026

FIRE US UP pic.twitter.com/JfJsOIZs6W — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 4, 2026

Our 2026 NLDS Roster: pic.twitter.com/PN1hSTwXL9 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 3, 2026

Jackson Chourio did not get the memo about not hitting it to the Crone Zone... pic.twitter.com/Tit08Ae7ON — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) October 4, 2026

The work’s not done. pic.twitter.com/sjHp2mLGeM — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 3, 2026

Ethan Salas is now the youngest Padre with a postseason hit, and it comes against Jacob Misiorowski. He's the first 20-year-old catcher with a hit in the postseason since Joe Garagiola in the 1946 World Series. pic.twitter.com/8eAg2EBBpn — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) October 4, 2026

The architect in the building before Game 1. pic.twitter.com/cYPfGdkDne — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 3, 2026

Craig Stammen discussed how Walker Buehler's family situation impacted who he chose for his Game 1 starter, how the team's NLDS roster was constructed, Joe Musgrove's role and the challenges in facing Jacob Misiorowski: pic.twitter.com/dggFNfKM07 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 3, 2026

The scene before Game 1 in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/wrHYuaPoWV — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 3, 2026

“From the Padres perspective... either we need to steal the first game from Misiorowski or we better win the next three…”



The NL Cy Young frontrunner gets the ball in Game 1 against a red-hot Padres offense 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r4wALpwN2u — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 3, 2026

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