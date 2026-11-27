The San Diego Padres still have a long way to go to bolster their roster this offseason.

Starting pitching remains the top priority for the Friars, but the outfield has a clear hole, too.

The Padres would benefit from bolstering their outfield, particularly in left field. Last season, San Diego cycled through multiple options in left field including Ramon Laureano, Gavin Sheets, Samad Taylor and Dustin Harris, among others.

San Diego needs some stability at the position, and that’s where Boston Red Sox All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran could come into play. Duran has been linked to the Padres in the past, and the team has reportedly showed renewed trade interest in him this offseason.

The Red Sox are actively shopping Duran, and the Padres are among the teams that could make a deal for him, according to Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

“According to sources, the team with the heaviest past interest in Duran was Houston, though it’s unclear if that is still the case now that the Astros have a new chief executive (Randy Flores) in place. The Padres have long admired Duran and are once again doing background work on him," he wrote. "Both the Mariners and Phillies have been poking around and doing due diligence on Duran, according to a source, and another industry insider believed the Diamondbacks and Angels (Duran’s hometown team which is now under new ownership) both represent strong fits.”

Jarren Duran Would Bolster the Padres Outfield

Duran is viewed as a high-upside, buy-low fit for the Padres, as the 30-year-old is coming off his least productive season in a while.

The one-time All-Star hit a career-low .207 with 20 home runs, 69 RBIs and an OPS of .627 OPS across 151 games. He also stole 20 bases, providing the Red Sox lineup speed and pop from the left side.

A change of scenery could do Duran some good. San Diego has had the outfielder on their radar for years, and this offseason could be as good as any to acquire him.

Boston tendered him a contract this offseason, keeping him under team control through 2028 at a projected $11.1 million arbitration salary. The team likely won't need much in terms of prospect capital to part with him.

Duran is a career .254 hitter with 70 home runs, 295 RBIs and an OPS .764 in 661 games. He's also a plus-defender in left field and brings above-average speed.

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