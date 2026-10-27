Padres Notes: 3 Free Agents to Pursue, Major Offseason Predictions, Prospects Who Could Arrive in 2027
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The San Diego Padres are soon to be in the thick of an offseason that will be among the most pivotal in their journey to finally get to the mountaintop. There are up to 17 free agents on the Padres roster, but the team at Padres On SI ranked the three best free agents from across MLB that could be instant difference makers on the team — including a potential reunion with a beloved infielder.
Speaking of potential free agents on the team, with so much up in the air regarding the aforementioned 17 potential free agents, San Diego is predicted to bring back two of the most effective players from the 2026 campaign, bolstering the dominant bullpen and addressing the offense that was — at many times — stagnant, especially when the calendar flipped to October.
Finally, it is no secret that rookie catcher Ethan Salas was a spark plug to the offense (after finally slugging his first career hit by way of an electric triple) in just 16 regular season games after being called up. Though Salas has been one of the most talked-about prospects in the system — and became the youngest catcher to debut in MLB since 1991 — there are a few other standouts in the farm system that may also prove to be difference makers in 2027.
Given the state of the starting rotation last season, as well as the uncertainty of the bullpen amid the many free agents that exist on the books, there are two pitchers in the farm that will hope to also make a Salas-type impact down the line.
The budget-conscious Padres could see the investment in the farm as not only something that helps president of baseball operations AJ Preller balance the books and spend more effectively in other areas this offseason, but also be critical for the future of the ball club.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are perhaps the best example of a team overspending on free agents instead of making more of an investment in the farm, and with regular season busts like Edwin Díaz (three-year, $69 million contract) and Kyle Tucker (four-year, $240 million), the two-time defending champions can be a cautionary tale.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Ranking the 3 Best Free-Agent Fits for the Padres
Padres Predicted to Bring Back 2 Key Free Agents This Offseason
3 Padres Prospects Who Could Play Major Roles in 2027
Ranking the Padres' Top 5 Priorities for a Perfect Offseason
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson