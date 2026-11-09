Padres Notes: Dodgers Linked to SD Stars, Nick Pivetta Contract Projection, Adrian Morejon Too Expensive?

The San Diego Padres have a number of free agents this offseason, but some of the biggest names on the books have unfortunately been linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Two key members of the pitching roster are not only projected to earn massive deals in free agency, but are projected to earn similar deals to that of the ones the Dodgers handed out in recent free agencies.

In other free agent pitching news, right-hander Nick Pivetta is projected to sign a three-year, $45 million deal this offseason, per an insider.

Pivetta missed close to five months this season due to a flexor tendon sprain, but it also triggered a clause in his deal that gave San Diego a club option that was declined. The Padres, who did not have an impressive output from their starting pitchers this past season, surprisingly declined his option earlier this offseason.

Since the option was declined, it doesn't necessarily mean that fans shouldn't expect Pivetta to be back in 2027. He is still able to sign a new deal — potentially with additional protections for the team — while also testing the open market (as he is currently doing).

Finally, to round out free agent pitching updates, southpaw reliever Adrian Morejon is projected to earn a massive contract. With some projections nearing $100 million, MLB insider Kiley McDaniel of ESPN spoke on Morejon's role as a setup man rather than a closer may affect his free agency offers, but still putting him in the vicinity (in terms of total value) of Dodgers reliever Edwin Diaz's three-year, $69 million deal he inked last offseason, which is still a steep price for San Diego.

"There is something to pitching in the ninth inning, but how much will the engaged bidders for Morejon reduce their offers due to that lack of ninth-inning experience?" McDaniel wrote. "I would not be shocked if Morejon got five years and beat [Edwin] Diaz's number."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Predicted to Poach 2 Padres Free Agents in Blockbuster Offseason Moves

Padres Veteran Pitcher Projected to Sign 3-Year, $45 Million Deal in Free Agency

New Adrian Morejon Contract Projection Could Be Bad News for Padres

Padres Veteran Pitcher Projected to Sign $36 Million Deal in Free Agency

Padres Expect Key Pitcher to Return From Injury-Plagued 2026 Season

Padres Tweets of the Day

Adrian Morejon's latest contract projection could be bad news for the Padres...😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/bwPncysysM — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 9, 2026

2026 PitchingNinja Award for MEANEST 2 Pitch Sequence of the Year. 🏆



Winner: Mason Miller vs. Bo Bichette



Pitch 1: 100 mph fastball OVER Bichette's head

Pitch 2: A knee-buckling slider that freezes Bichette for a called strike



Mason Miller chose violence. 💀 pic.twitter.com/hsjXJzYA59 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) November 7, 2026

Ty France is drawing interest from multiple teams, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon.



France is coming off a strong season with the Padres, hitting .295/.363/.502 with 21 HR and 72 RBI across 500 plate appearances.



France could be in line for a multiyear deal this… pic.twitter.com/oNntdype8I — Strikeouts & Dingers (@KsAndDingers) November 8, 2026

A Teruaki Sato comparison from Japan’s coverage: Nikkan Sports (@nikkansports) reports that ESPN’s Paul Hembekides sees similarities to Jay Bruce, particularly in on-base percentage and OPS.



That’s the next layer of the Padres discussion. Preller scouting Sato tells us he’s… pic.twitter.com/YUII06nB0q — Alvin Garcia (@alvinmanogarcia) November 8, 2026

5️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ ft



Video game numbers for @Padres No. 26 prospect Alex McCoy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HwhKpWDTfH — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 8, 2026

Just a reminder that Manny Machado has 399 home runs and the Padres play 4 games at home to start 2027. #MannyMachado #Padres #Baseball #MLB ⚾️🔥 pic.twitter.com/xEpB2ojann — Padre Bod (@PadreBod) November 8, 2026

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