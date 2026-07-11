Padres Notes: Xander Bogaerts Trade Explored, Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta Updates, More

The San Diego Padres lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-3, on Friday and fell to 46-48 on the year.

Left-handed JP Sears struck out three across 4.1 innings of work and allowed three earned runs off of six hits. Jhony Brito surrendered two earned runs across 2.2 frames while Wandy Peralta and Ron Marinacio each provided a hitless inning.

The scoring started in the first inning as Xander Bogaerts launched a two-run home run 401 feet into the stands. A ninth inning RBI single from Jackson Merrill was the extent of the offense on the day.

In other news, Padres insider Dennis Lin revealed that there has been previous talk of dealing Bogaerts and his enormous $280 million contract. As the trade deadline approaches, no move is ever too out of reach for president of baseball operations AJ Preller.

"Over the last year, there has been at least some exploration of what it might take to move Bogaerts’ contract," Lin wrote. "It would be a surprise if both [Manny Machado and Bogaerts] play out the rest of their deals in San Diego; by that time, they would both be 41. It would also be a surprise if either player is moved this year; the Padres would have to eat a ton of money."

Additionally, right-handers Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove have updates on their progressions and when they can be expected to return to the mound. Specifically for Musgrove, he is looking to make his return to an MLB mound since October 2024 and spoke on his first bullpen sessions since spring training.

“It was pretty much fastballs only,” Musgrove said. “I threw a couple of my other [pitches], but mainly just like a 80% touch-and-feel kind of bullpen.”

Finally, a rival executive in the National League provided his two cents as to if the Friars should trade closer Mason Miller.

“They have to consider it if they keep playing like this,” the NL executive said. “They won’t get [Leo] De Vries type value back for him, but they’ll still do well if they trade him.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Have Explored Trading Xander Bogaerts Amid $280 Million Contract

Padres Insider Reveals Return Timelines for Joe Musgrove, Nick Pivetta

Rival Exec Says Padres Must Consider Trading Mason Miller

Another Padres All-Star Reliever Emerging as Surprise Trade Candidate

Manny Machado Questions Delay in Padres' $3.9 Billion Sale

Padres Tweets of the Day

X Gon' Give It To Ya pic.twitter.com/lKC6AL4whw — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 11, 2026

Xander Bogaerts put the Padres on the board early!



🎙️ @jesseagler pic.twitter.com/XTwL6wCMNq — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 11, 2026

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. catching up with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. pic.twitter.com/rBwohSqWGl — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 10, 2026

Dylan Cease spoke about how it feels to return to San Diego, catching up with old teammates and how he reflects on his time with the Padres: pic.twitter.com/NivbxnpydE — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 10, 2026

A former Padres top prospect traded to the Nationals for Juan Soto has been DFA'd😳😳😳😳



Could the Padres bring him back?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WK0yABzGQW — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 9, 2026

The Padres welcome Dylan Cease back to San Diego. pic.twitter.com/7mkSkpoCgJ — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 11, 2026

Ethan Salas today



Single

Stolen base

Double

Walk

Single



Headed to Futures Game on Sunday pic.twitter.com/16ZzcBPDJK — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) July 11, 2026

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