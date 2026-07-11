Padres Notes: Xander Bogaerts Trade Explored, Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta Updates, More
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The San Diego Padres lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-3, on Friday and fell to 46-48 on the year.
Left-handed JP Sears struck out three across 4.1 innings of work and allowed three earned runs off of six hits. Jhony Brito surrendered two earned runs across 2.2 frames while Wandy Peralta and Ron Marinacio each provided a hitless inning.
The scoring started in the first inning as Xander Bogaerts launched a two-run home run 401 feet into the stands. A ninth inning RBI single from Jackson Merrill was the extent of the offense on the day.
In other news, Padres insider Dennis Lin revealed that there has been previous talk of dealing Bogaerts and his enormous $280 million contract. As the trade deadline approaches, no move is ever too out of reach for president of baseball operations AJ Preller.
"Over the last year, there has been at least some exploration of what it might take to move Bogaerts’ contract," Lin wrote. "It would be a surprise if both [Manny Machado and Bogaerts] play out the rest of their deals in San Diego; by that time, they would both be 41. It would also be a surprise if either player is moved this year; the Padres would have to eat a ton of money."
Additionally, right-handers Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove have updates on their progressions and when they can be expected to return to the mound. Specifically for Musgrove, he is looking to make his return to an MLB mound since October 2024 and spoke on his first bullpen sessions since spring training.
“It was pretty much fastballs only,” Musgrove said. “I threw a couple of my other [pitches], but mainly just like a 80% touch-and-feel kind of bullpen.”
Finally, a rival executive in the National League provided his two cents as to if the Friars should trade closer Mason Miller.
“They have to consider it if they keep playing like this,” the NL executive said. “They won’t get [Leo] De Vries type value back for him, but they’ll still do well if they trade him.”
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Have Explored Trading Xander Bogaerts Amid $280 Million Contract
Padres Insider Reveals Return Timelines for Joe Musgrove, Nick Pivetta
Rival Exec Says Padres Must Consider Trading Mason Miller
Another Padres All-Star Reliever Emerging as Surprise Trade Candidate
Manny Machado Questions Delay in Padres' $3.9 Billion Sale
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson