Padres Notes: Manny Machado Suffers Injury, Friars Option Infielder, Owner Calls Dodgers ‘Terrible’

The San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs, 9-7, on Monday night and improved to 19-9 on the year. After a pair of games in Mexico City, the Friars appeared excited to be back home at an electric Petco Park.

After the Padres shot out to a 3-0 lead following the first inning, the Cubs rallied back. A solo home run in the second inning and a grand slam in the third put Chicago up 5-3 going into the bottom of the third.

In classic Padres fashion, San Diego continued to grind in their comeback efforts.

Miguel Andujar grounded into a fielder's choice in the third to come within one run. Then, a Nick Castellanos single in the fifth drove in a pair, and Ty France knocked in another two with a seventh inning triple. Gavin Sheets put the final nail in the coffin with a solo shot in the eighth.

An uncharacteristic night for Mason Miller featured his first and second earned runs of the season as his scoreless streak ended at a franchise-best 34.2 innings. The Reaper's ERA ballooned to 1.26 on the year as he surrendered three hits in the game's final frame.

On the way to the eventual victory, superstar Manny Machado was forced to leave early after grounding out in the bottom of the sixth inning. Before his exit, however, Machado collected his 400th career double the inning prior.

Manager Craig Stammen spoke on his third baseman after the game and seemed confident about his status heading into Tuesday.

“He’s fine," Stammen said. "We took him out as precaution. It looked like he was just going down the line a little slow, came out of the box a little awkwardly. He had a couple slides at second that didn’t feel great on his lower half. So we’ll talk to him tomorrow, see how he’s feeling and then evaluate him going forward.”

In other news, the Friars optioned a 29-year-old infielder who was brought up to be the 27th man on the roster for the Mexico City Series. Upon his promotion, not knowing if it would be beyond Mexico, the utility man spoke on his excitement.

“It might be two days for this Mexico Series, but I will do whatever I need to do to contribute to the team," he said. "I was on a hot streak at Triple-A. So hopefully I bring that here.”

Finally, a minority owner of the Padres, Harp Helú, spoke on his disdain for the Los Angeles Dodgers. His 15% stake in the team is the second-largest share of a minority owner in any MLB organization, and he's expected to retain his stake in the team under new ownership.

Either way, he's not a fan of the Dodgers.

“The Padres have a very good team, and maybe they can [win] the World Series,” he said. “The Dodgers are terrible.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Manny Machado Exits Monday's Game vs Cubs in Concerning Development

Padres Option 29-Year-Old Infielder Ahead of Cubs Series

Padres Owner Says Dodgers Are 'Terrible'

Nick Castellanos' Time With Padres Could Be 'Coming to an End' Says Insider

Padres' .787-OPS Slugger Dealing With Hamstring Injury

Padres vs Cubs: Series Preview, Key Injuries, Bold Prediction

Padres Lineup vs Cubs: Jake Cronenworth Out, Fernando Tatis Playing Second Base

Padres Tweets of the Day

Ramón is for real. pic.twitter.com/hCfXiKyo94 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 28, 2026

Hasta la próxima, México 💛 pic.twitter.com/yoe8JPQOub — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 27, 2026

Have a night, Ty! pic.twitter.com/GqK5ldQQ6O — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 28, 2026

Return to sender. pic.twitter.com/NYwGQcVU2p — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 28, 2026

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