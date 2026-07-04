Padres Notes: Randy Vasquez Injury Update, Joe Musgrove Expects to Pitch in 2026, Another Brutal Loss

The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3, on Friday night and fell to 43-44 on the year. The Friars dropped their seventh game in a row despite bringing a three-run lead into the bottom of the seventh inning.

Right-hander Michael King was dominant though the first six innings of the game, but allowed the first two men to reach in the seventh before being replaced by Adrian Morejon.

Unfortunately, a fielding error loaded the bases for outfielder Teoscar Hernández, who hit a go-ahead grand slam. The Padres went down in order in the eighth and ninth innings as former Padre Tanner Scott struck out the side to earn his 12th save of the season.

Ahead of Friday's contest, there was an injury update on right-hander Randy Vásquez after he fainted while on his way to undergo an X-ray on his ankle Thursday night. Vásquez was placed on the injured list due to an ankle bruise, but fortunately was discharged from the hospital after all tests came back clean.

“Just being very cautious with him — what he went through yesterday out on the field and then off the field also,” manager Craig Stammen said. “Just give him a little breather. All things pointing positive for Randy today, but just got to be careful.”

In other news, right-hander Joe Musgrove revealed that he still expects to pitch this season despite quite a few setbacks on his road to recovery. He's currently early in his throwing progression but is expected to return sometime after the All-Star break.

“This is my second or third time trying to get ramped up. I know throughout my rehab, it was a lot of, I don’t want to say lying to myself, but I was telling myself I felt a lot better than I did," Musgrove said to Barry Bloom of the Times of San Diego.

“This time it feels noticeably different. Once we get through the phase of buildup and throwing, I don’t know how many bullpens they’re going to want to see or how many I’m going to need before some [minor league] rehab games. That’s up to me. But I see getting back on the mound relatively soon. And I expect to be pitching again this season. I really do.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Manager Announces Randy Vasquez Update After Fainting, Going to Hospital

Padres' Joe Musgrove 'Expects' to Pitch in 2026

Craig Stammen Reveals What Padres Must Do to Avoid 'Disaster'

Padres Reveal Randy Vasquez Diagnosis After Sudden Emergency Room Visit

Padres' Poor Play Hasn't Been Seen in MLB Since 1929

MLB Insider Closely Watching Padres' AJ Preller Ahead of Potentially Wild Trade Deadline

Padres Tweets of the Day

Thanks to Steve Garvey for coming up to visit us! @Padres pic.twitter.com/f8A6bztpwv — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) July 4, 2026

Jackson Merrill hits a solo homer against Ohtani!



🎙️ @jesseagler pic.twitter.com/ENQCJ6hGFm — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 4, 2026

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove says he "expects" to pitch in 2026 as he returns from a 2024 Tommy John surgery⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZPu3IcJJ3c — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 4, 2026

Jason Adam just spoke in the Padres clubhouse.



It sounds like he will miss significant time after going on the IL with a shoulder strain.



Adam: “I’d love to be back in games early to mid August…that’s probably an aggressive goal, but that’s my goal.” — Sammy Levitt (@SammyLev) July 3, 2026

Jackson Merrill has homered for a second straight night! pic.twitter.com/dwU73txYu4 — MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2026

Decent night for Ethan Salas w/ Double-A San Antonio:



2-for-4, 2 RBI, R, BB. Both knocks game against a left-hander: pic.twitter.com/9AyLKL7MiH — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) July 3, 2026

Craig Stammen announces that both Randy Vasquez and Freddy Fermin are headed to the IL.



Watch all of Stammen’s pregame comments: pic.twitter.com/5F4i5PCYM4 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 4, 2026

The fireworks have started! 🎇 In back-to-back days, back-to-back bombs for Nick Solak!



Solak launches his second home run in as many days, a two-run shot that puts the Chihuahuas on the board early with a 2-0 lead over Sacramento in the first. pic.twitter.com/nOW1jABgXH — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) July 4, 2026

Join us on Monday, July 6 for a special Party in the Park, presented by Michelob Ultra, to watch the @USMNT take on Belgium 🇺🇸



Tickets: https://t.co/GgsARAPrr0 pic.twitter.com/yu2gXaEdTX — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 3, 2026

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