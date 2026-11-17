The San Diego Padres have been linked to a Los Angeles Dodgers reliever as uncertainty surrounding left-hander Adrian Morejon grows and a different bullpen piece from LA was scooped up by the Atlanta Braves. Padres insider Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported that due to Morejon's large contract projection, there is a good chance he will not stay.

"There is a good chance [the Padres] will lose reliever Adrian Morejon, and [president of baseball operations AJ] Preller believes that no matter how good the rotation is, the bullpen must be a strength," Acee wrote. "The Padres were interested in [Dodgers] right-hander Evan Phillips, but balked at anything like the three-year, $35 million deal he got from the Braves."

In other news, a top Padres target in free agency has been revealed, but they are one of just many teams interested in the position player. The corner outfield has been an area with less depth, as was the designated hitter slot last season, and those are both positions that the top target has experience.

Finally, free agency rumors surrounding first baseman Ty France are starting to heat up, especially as the market starts to take shape around the league.

After a breakout year — and one that France almost retired before ahead of signing a minor league deal — France is expected to earn a lucrative deal this offseason. The numbers certainly support his case as he slashed .295/.363/.502 with a .865 OPS and a career-high 21 home runs for the team that once drafted him back in 2015.

“I’m coming off a good year, and it’s hopefully going to be my first good free agency as a player,” France told The Athletic earlier this month. “I’m open to hearing everybody out. I love San Diego, and I really enjoyed my time there, but I also understand the business side of it.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Could Sign Dodgers Reliever to Replace Adrian Morejon

Padres' No. 1 Free Agent Position Player Target Revealed, But There's Tons of Competition

Ty France to Brewers? Latest on Padres' Key Free Agent

Padres Predicted To Reunite With Key Pitcher on $100 Million Deal

Gold Glove Utility Man Predicted to Sign $36 Million Deal With Padres

One Former Padres Pitcher Makes First Appearance on Hall Of Fame Ballot

Padres Tweets of the Day

Here's the latest rumblings on Padres free agent Ty France, who's drawing plenty of interest around MLB👀👀



Do you want to see France back in San Diego?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bR5sR7OIOY — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 16, 2026

"They shouldn't move on until they get one or two [of the top starters]."



The #Padres are reportedly set to meet with Tarik Skubal this week.



🔗 https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/gTT2wFnoZA — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 16, 2026

Prediction time! @RowanKavner reveals where he thinks the top free agents will sign this offseason: https://t.co/enoPFs06fh pic.twitter.com/ioP2OVD9yM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 16, 2026

There is an 18% chance we don’t get THIS at all next year…



Please do not take baseball away from us @MLB @MLBPA

pic.twitter.com/DBJfMS3GZp https://t.co/qofHDOG6wV — Padres Nation (@NationPadres) November 16, 2026

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