Padres Notes: SD Signs Outfielder, Could Cut Ties With Slugger, Want to Retain Key Free Agent

The San Diego Padres inked a deal with a former Minnesota Twins outfielder in free agency.

The 23-year-old brings a perfect mix of a consistent bat and the ability to play in the corner outfield spots, an area San Diego was clearly lacking production in last season. In 42 Triple-A appearances after starting the year in Double-A, he slashed .298/.350/.563 with 11 home runs.

In other news, the Padres could very well cut ties with a veteran slugger this offseason in a move that would shock many around the baseball world. The would-be move would be much more possible if San Diego made a play at Nippon Professional Baseball star Teruaki Sato, or another big bat.

Sato has experience playing at third base as well as the outfield, and assuming he would be fine shifting around on defense (and potentially as a designated hitter, too), his offense appears undeniable. Last season, Sato hit .306/.383/.609 with a .991 OPS and added 39 home runs in what was arguably his best NPB campaign.

Finally, the Padres are looking to retain a key free agent from the pitching roster amid an offseason that could have many potential departures. Robert Murray of FanSided wrote about how pivotal starting pitching will be to address this offseason, but the help can very well have already been on the team last season, and not in the form of two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal.

"Addressing the rotation is the Padres’ top priority this winter and [they] are expected to add multiple starting pitchers," Murray wrote. "Tarik Skubal is a player that San Diego likes (spoiler: who doesn't?), but the Padres have a history of exploring every possibility — especially with star players — to see how feasible it is. Skubal figures to be no different.

"But one thing that is abundantly clear: The Padres will be heavily in the starting pitching market."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Sign Twins Free Agent Outfielder Coming Off 22-Homer Season

Padres Could Cut Ties With Veteran Slugger in Potential Offseason Shocker

Padres Focused on Retaining Key Free Agent This Offseason: Report

One Move from the 2026 Trade Deadline the Padres Might Regret

Padres Pursuing Former Dodgers, Brewers Starting Pitcher in Free Agency

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres are reportedly focused on bringing back Nick Pivetta this offseason👀👀



He should have a pretty strong market in free agency, though⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6s2YBMCDeJ — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 13, 2026

In 2022 the Padres rotation walked out behind Yu Darvish copying every cap tug and hood pull, and he had no idea 🤣pic.twitter.com/kFSfLILBWy — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) November 13, 2026

Among the Padres' reported free agent targets: starting pitcher Dustin May, who's won multiple World Series with the Dodgers and Brewers since 2020👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zvctZDbhno — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 13, 2026

Kevin Acee reported that Fernando Tatis Jr. moving to second base is conditional, not a planned move. It could happen if the Padres spend "at the top of the market" and their pursuit of Seiya Suzuki or other outfielders pans out. A.J. Preller told Acee the club is "still kind of… pic.twitter.com/OOFT2IrLCA — Alvin Garcia (@alvinmanogarcia) November 13, 2026

Outfielder Kala’i Rosario in agreement with Padres on minor-league contract, source tells @TheAthletic. Previously in Twins’ organization. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 13, 2026

Need him in a Padres uniform pic.twitter.com/kuWo8QeSQp — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) November 13, 2026

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