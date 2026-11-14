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Padres Notes: SD Signs Outfielder, Could Cut Ties With Slugger, Want to Retain Key Free Agent

Catch up on all the latest Padres news and notes.
Gabe Smallson|
Mar 2, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Kalai Rosario (56) dives for a ball and misses against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Minnesota Twins outfielder Kalai Rosario (56) dives for a ball and misses against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Dave Nelson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

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San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres inked a deal with a former Minnesota Twins outfielder in free agency.

The 23-year-old brings a perfect mix of a consistent bat and the ability to play in the corner outfield spots, an area San Diego was clearly lacking production in last season. In 42 Triple-A appearances after starting the year in Double-A, he slashed .298/.350/.563 with 11 home runs.

In other news, the Padres could very well cut ties with a veteran slugger this offseason in a move that would shock many around the baseball world. The would-be move would be much more possible if San Diego made a play at Nippon Professional Baseball star Teruaki Sato, or another big bat.

Sato has experience playing at third base as well as the outfield, and assuming he would be fine shifting around on defense (and potentially as a designated hitter, too), his offense appears undeniable. Last season, Sato hit .306/.383/.609 with a .991 OPS and added 39 home runs in what was arguably his best NPB campaign.

Finally, the Padres are looking to retain a key free agent from the pitching roster amid an offseason that could have many potential departures. Robert Murray of FanSided wrote about how pivotal starting pitching will be to address this offseason, but the help can very well have already been on the team last season, and not in the form of two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal.

"Addressing the rotation is the Padres’ top priority this winter and [they] are expected to add multiple starting pitchers," Murray wrote. "Tarik Skubal is a player that San Diego likes (spoiler: who doesn't?), but the Padres have a history of exploring every possibility — especially with star players — to see how feasible it is. Skubal figures to be no different.

"But one thing that is abundantly clear: The Padres will be heavily in the starting pitching market."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Sign Twins Free Agent Outfielder Coming Off 22-Homer Season

Padres Could Cut Ties With Veteran Slugger in Potential Offseason Shocker

Padres Focused on Retaining Key Free Agent This Offseason: Report

One Move from the 2026 Trade Deadline the Padres Might Regret

Padres Pursuing Former Dodgers, Brewers Starting Pitcher in Free Agency

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Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.

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